Leganés: The Spanish Launchpad Behind Africa’s Rising Football Stars

MADRID — Long before Yan Diomandé became Real Madrid’s record signing, Samuel Eto’o lifted the Champions League trophy three times and Youssef En-Nesyri helped Morocco make World Cup history, there was a common thread running through their journeys: C.D. Leganés.

The Spanish club may lack the glamour and global reach of Real Madrid, Barcelona or Atlético Madrid, but it has quietly established itself as an important launchpad for African football talent, providing young players with something increasingly difficult to find at elite clubs — a genuine opportunity to play.

Diomandé’s extraordinary rise is the latest and most spectacular example.

The Ivorian winger completed a remarkable transformation this summer when Real Madrid agreed a €125 million deal with RB Leipzig, potentially rising to €140 million. The transfer made the 19-year-old the most expensive signing in Real Madrid’s history and, according to the source material, the most expensive African footballer ever.

Yet less than two years earlier, Diomandé was an uncontracted teenager searching for a route into professional football.

Leganés provided that route.

The club signed him as a free agent shortly after his 18th birthday in late 2024, handing him his first professional contract and initially placing him with the reserves. His progress, however, was almost immediate. After tearing through senior defenders during an internal match, Diomandé caught the attention of first-team coach Borja Jiménez and was soon involved with the senior side.

His LaLiga debut came at the Santiago Bernabéu against Real Madrid.

With five minutes remaining, the teenager was introduced and immediately announced himself, bursting into the penalty area, taking on Federico Valverde and creating what could have resulted in a penalty. Leganés eventually lost 3–2, but Diomandé had taken his first steps on one of European football’s biggest stages.

He went on to make 10 first-team appearances for Leganés, scoring twice and providing an assist. RB Leipzig subsequently activated his €20 million release clause — a remarkable valuation for a player who had only just begun his professional career.

Germany accelerated his development further. Diomandé scored 13 goals and registered 10 assists in all competitions, earning Bundesliga Rookie of the Season honours before making an even greater impression at the World Cup.

Real Madrid eventually came calling.

But Diomandé was not an isolated success story.

Almost three decades earlier, Leganés had provided a young Samuel Eto’o with an early platform in Spanish football. Real Madrid sent the 16-year-old Cameroonian on loan to the club in 1997, where he played 30 matches and scored four goals. His career subsequently took him through Real Madrid, Espanyol, Mallorca, Barcelona and Inter Milan, culminating in three Champions League titles and his emergence as one of Africa’s greatest footballers.

Morocco’s Youssef En-Nesyri followed a similar trajectory.

The striker joined Leganés from Málaga as a 20-year-old prospect and developed into a prolific LaLiga forward before moving to Sevilla. His career reached another historic milestone at the 2022 World Cup, when his goal helped Morocco become the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of the tournament.

Nigeria’s Kenneth Omeruo also found continuity at Leganés after years of loan spells elsewhere in Europe. The centre-back eventually made 123 official appearances for the club, the highest total recorded by an African player in Leganés history.

The pipeline remains active.

More than 10 African players are currently progressing through Leganés’ academy and development system. Djibril Gueye has already made his first-team debut, while Gift Siame and David Hamansenya are among those pushing towards senior football. The club has also strengthened its African contingent with the arrivals of Morocco’s Kechta, Tunisia’s Gharbi, Algeria’s Luca Zidane and Cameroon’s Soko.

For Leganés, the strategy is less about discovering finished stars than identifying potential before the wider football market recognises it.

That distinction is central to the club’s role in the development of African players.

The biggest European clubs can wait until a player’s talent has become obvious. Leganés, operating outside that elite financial bracket, has built its model around identifying players earlier and giving them the environment and first-team opportunities required to develop.

Eduardo Cosín, president of C.D. Leganés, said the club wants to deepen its relationship with African football and establish itself as a gateway for African players seeking to enter European football.

“When a player like Yan Diomandé goes from making his professional debut with Leganés to becoming Real Madrid’s record signing, it shows what can happen when talent meets opportunity,” Cosín said.

The numbers surrounding Diomandé tell the story particularly well.

The headline figure is €125 million, potentially rising to €140 million. Before that came €20 million. But perhaps the most revealing number is 10 — the number of first-team appearances he made for Leganés before his move to Leipzig.

Ten matches were enough to alter the trajectory of a teenager’s career and, ultimately, help produce one of the biggest transfers in African football history.

Leganés may not be the final destination for Africa’s emerging football stars. Increasingly, however, it is becoming one of the places where their European journeys begin.

Its motto — “In Leganés, dreams come true” — has acquired a particularly powerful meaning.

For Diomandé, Eto’o, En-Nesyri, Omeruo and the next generation now moving through the club’s system, Leganés is proving that sometimes the road to football’s summit begins far from the biggest stadiums, with a club willing to give a young player his first real chance.