England beat Mexico to reach World Cup quarterfinals

MEXICO CITY,- England’s national football team defeated Mexico 3-2 in a round-of-16 match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico City.

England’s goals were scored by Jude Bellingham in the 36th and 38th minutes and Harry Kane in the 60th minute from the penalty spot. Mexico’s goals came from Julian Quinones in the 42nd minute and Raul Jimenez in the 69th minute from the penalty spot. England defender Jarell Quansah was sent off in the 54th minute for a serious foul.

Mexico became the second host team to exit the 2026 World Cup. Canada had earlier been eliminated in the round of 16 after losing 3-0 to Morocco. The other host nation, the United States, will play its round-of-16 match against Belgium on July 7.

England reached the World Cup quarterfinals for the third time in a row. The English finished fourth in 2018 and were eliminated in the quarterfinals in 2022. Mexico failed to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in 40 years. Mexico’s best World Cup results remain quarterfinal appearances in 1970 and 1986.

The World Cup is being held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The tournament features 48 teams for the first time and will conclude on July 19. Argentina are the defending champions.