Rising Municipal Costs Threaten Bulawayo’s Industrial Competitiveness, Business Leaders Warn

BULAWAYO – Zimbabwe’s manufacturing capital risks accelerating industrial decline unless municipal taxation, infrastructure constraints and the cost of doing business are urgently addressed, business leaders have warned, drawing parallels with the decline of some of the world’s once-dominant industrial cities.

An extensive report compiled by the Bulawayo Chapter of the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) argues that escalating municipal rates and opaque billing practices are undermining business viability, discouraging fresh investment and eroding the city’s competitiveness at a time when Zimbabwe is seeking to expand industrial production.

The report contends that Bulawayo’s commercial sector is increasingly burdened by local authority charges that are difficult to reconcile with prevailing economic conditions.

High Municipal Charges Squeeze Industry

According to the chamber, some commercial properties in Bulawayo are attracting higher municipal rates than comparable or even higher-value properties located in affluent commercial and residential areas of Harare.

Business executives argue that such disparities point to weaknesses in the methodology used to assess and calculate municipal rates.

“A serious concern has been raised regarding rates and taxes levied on commercial properties in certain parts of Bulawayo being higher than those charged in top-end residential and commercial neighbourhoods in Harare,” the chamber said.

The report alleges that inconsistencies in the application of council valuation formulae have resulted in significant variations in rates, increasing operating costs for manufacturers, retailers and service providers already facing a challenging business environment.

For many firms, municipal rates have become another fixed cost that reduces competitiveness alongside electricity tariffs, logistics costs, labour expenses and financing charges.

Transparency Concerns

Beyond the level of taxation, businesses have questioned the transparency of Bulawayo City Council’s billing system.

According to the report, municipal invoices aggregate multiple charges into consolidated bills, making it difficult for companies to determine how individual levies have been calculated or whether errors have occurred.

The chamber argues that greater transparency would improve accountability, reduce disputes and enable ratepayers to verify the accuracy of municipal assessments.

Economists note that transparent local taxation systems are an important component of improving the ease of doing business, particularly for manufacturing firms operating on increasingly tight margins.

Infrastructure Challenges Compound Pressure

Business leaders say municipal taxation cannot be viewed in isolation.

Bulawayo continues to grapple with longstanding infrastructure constraints, including chronic water shortages linked to delays in completing the long-awaited Zambezi Water Project.

Reliable water supplies remain critical for several industrial sectors, including food processing, beverages, chemicals, textiles and engineering.

The combined effect of infrastructure deficiencies and rising municipal costs has, according to industry representatives, contributed to factory closures, company relocations and slower industrial investment over the past two decades.

Some manufacturers have shifted operations to Harare and other centres where they perceive operating conditions to be more favourable.

Lessons from Global Industrial Cities

Economic analysts caution that Bulawayo’s challenges resemble those experienced by several historic manufacturing centres around the world, most notably Detroit, whose industrial decline has become a widely studied case in urban economics.

For much of the twentieth century, Detroit stood at the heart of American manufacturing, serving as the headquarters of major automobile manufacturers and employing hundreds of thousands of industrial workers.

However, rising operating costs, ageing infrastructure, increased global competition, technological change, suburbanisation and population decline gradually weakened the city’s economic base.

Manufacturing employment fell dramatically over several decades as production shifted beyond the city boundaries, while a shrinking tax base left municipal authorities struggling to finance infrastructure and public services.

Ultimately, Detroit filed for municipal bankruptcy in 2013 after years of fiscal stress, highlighting the long-term consequences of declining industrial competitiveness combined with structural economic challenges.

While Bulawayo’s circumstances differ significantly from Detroit’s, economists say the comparison underscores the importance of maintaining an internationally competitive business environment before industrial decline becomes entrenched.

Competitiveness Beyond Taxation

Analysts stress that municipal taxation is only one component of industrial competitiveness.

Sustainable industrial growth depends on a combination of efficient infrastructure, reliable utilities, competitive taxation, skilled labour, affordable financing and transparent regulation.

If local authority charges become disproportionately high relative to the economic activity they support, businesses may reduce investment, postpone expansion plans or relocate production elsewhere.

Conversely, a competitive municipal tax framework can encourage investment, expand the industrial tax base and ultimately generate higher long-term revenue through business growth rather than higher tax rates.

As Zimbabwe pursues industrialisation under its economic transformation agenda, Bulawayo’s ability to retain and attract manufacturing investment will depend not only on national economic policy but also on the efficiency, affordability and transparency of its local operating environment.

For business leaders, the challenge is clear: preserving Bulawayo’s status as Zimbabwe’s industrial hub will require municipal policies that support enterprise rather than increase the cost of production. Without such reforms, they warn, the city risks following the trajectory of once-thriving manufacturing centres that gradually lost their industrial advantage through a combination of rising costs and declining competitiveness.