Liquid Rewrites Its Debt Playbook with Early US$620m Bond Exit and Oversubscribed Re-Issue

LONDON – Pan-African telecoms group Liquid Intelligent Technologies has retired its US$620 million five-year bond ahead of its September maturity, in a move that underscores both balance sheet discipline and sustained access to global capital markets.

According to NewZwire, the early repayment forms part of a broader refinancing strategy in which the company simultaneously issued a new US$300 million five-year bond. The approach—widely used by large corporates—allows firms to manage debt maturities proactively while maintaining liquidity for ongoing capital expenditure.

The transaction signals a deliberate recalibration of Liquid’s capital structure, with a focus on reducing leverage, mitigating refinancing risk, and aligning debt obligations with its evolving investment pipeline, particularly in high-growth digital infrastructure segments.

Investor demand for the new issuance was notably strong, with the bond oversubscribed by more than two times. Analysts say this reflects continued confidence in infrastructure-backed telecom assets in Africa, especially those with diversified revenue streams and regional scale.

Liquid operates across 31 African countries, with core business lines spanning fibre connectivity, satellite services, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. These sectors are experiencing structural growth driven by rising data consumption, enterprise digitisation, and increased demand for secure digital platforms.

The successful refinancing also highlights Liquid’s continued ability to tap into international debt markets—an achievement not common among African corporates. Despite being privately held, the company has consistently demonstrated access to European capital markets, reinforcing its standing as one of the continent’s more credible issuers.

Liquid is a subsidiary of Cassava Technologies, founded by Zimbabwean entrepreneur Strive Masiyiwa, who also established the Econet Wireless group.

From a broader market perspective, the refinancing comes at a time when African issuers are navigating tighter global liquidity conditions and higher interest rates. Liquid’s ability to refinance on favourable terms may therefore signal a selective reopening of capital flows toward high-quality African credits.

For Zimbabwe, where Liquid maintains significant operations, the development reinforces the role of digital infrastructure as a key pillar of economic modernisation. It also provides a rare example of a Zimbabwe-linked corporate successfully leveraging international finance to support long-term growth.