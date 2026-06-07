CCZ calls for collective action on food safety

THE Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ) has called for a collective approach to food safety saying the responsibility does not rest solely on regulators or consumers, but on every stakeholder in the food value chain.

In a statement to mark World Food Safety Day 2026, commemorated on Sunday under the theme, “From Burden to Solutions – Safe Food Everywhere,” CCZ said ensuring food safety requires coordinated efforts from government institutions, local authorities, producers, retailers, enforcement agencies and consumers.

“Food safety is a shared responsibility. It is not the responsibility of regulators alone, nor consumers alone, but a collective obligation involving government institutions, local authorities, producers, retailers, enforcement agencies, and consumers themselves.

“Each actor in the food value chain has a critical role in ensuring that food reaching the consumer is safe and fit for human consumption.”

CCZ said it continues to receive complaints relating to food safety risks in the marketplace, which pose threats to public health and consumer confidence.

“These include expired products on shelves, poor storage conditions, inadequate hygiene in food handling environments, and misleading or incomplete product labelling.

“These challenges represent a burden that consumers continue to carry in their daily lives.”

The consumer watchdog said the challenges should be turned into opportunities to strengthen food safety systems and consumer protection.

“However, this burden also presents an opportunity—an opportunity to strengthen systems, improve enforcement, and promote consumer awareness in a way that delivers lasting solutions.

“As CCZ, we call for a shift from reactive responses to proactive prevention. This includes strengthening food inspection and regulatory enforcement across both formal and informal markets, enhancing compliance with food safety standards by all food business operators, improving coordination between regulators, local authorities, and consumer protection institutions.”

CCZ also called for investment in laboratory testing, surveillance systems and risk-based inspections, while strengthening consumer education on safe food handling and reporting mechanisms.

The council urged consumers to play their part in safeguarding food safety.

“Consumers also have an essential role to play. An informed and empowered consumer is a key line of defence in food safety.

“Consumers are encouraged to remain vigilant by checking expiry dates, observing packaging integrity, reporting unsafe products, and demanding accountability from suppliers and service providers.”

CCZ called on all actors in the food system to transform food safety challenges into practical solutions that protect consumers and strengthen public trust.

“Let us work together to ensure that safe food is not a privilege, but a guarantee for every consumer in Zimbabwe.” – Herald