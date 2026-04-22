Zimbabwe steelmakers ramp up production

As Zimbabwe accelerates its industrialisation agenda, Steelmakers Limited is emerging as a key player in efforts to scale local production and reduce reliance on imports.

The company is showcasing a wide range of locally manufactured steel products at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), highlighting its role in infrastructure development, value addition and foreign currency retention.

Branch manager Fungai Munemo said Steelmakers operates an integrated value chain that spans from iron ore mining in Masvingo to the production of finished steel products.

“Steelmakers is one of the leading steel manufacturers in the region, with an integrated value chain spanning from iron ore mining in Masvingo and direct reduced iron, through to the production of quality steel for the market. This ensures we retain much-needed foreign currency in the country,” he said.

“Our competitive edge lies in value addition, as we transform raw materials into finished products, strengthening our international focus. Our focus is on quality, consistency, and contributing meaningfully to Zimbabwe’s infrastructure development.”

Munemo said platforms such as ZITF provide an opportunity to engage stakeholders, build partnerships and explore new markets.

Beyond the exhibition, the company is pursuing regional expansion and strategic collaborations in line with national development priorities, including Vision 2030.

“Zimbabwe is one of the fastest-growing economies in the region, and we are looking at market expansion in line with Vision 2030. Our clients across the region can expect more as we scale up production and strengthen our offerings,” he said.

Steelmakers’ participation reflects growing momentum within Zimbabwe’s manufacturing sector, as companies ramp up production, strengthen domestic value chains and position themselves for regional competitiveness.

Source – zbc