74 Zimbabweans repatriated from South Africa after xenophobic attacks

Seventy-four Zimbabwean nationals who fled xenophobic violence in South Africa’s Western Cape Province were repatriated on Sunday morning, arriving home through Beitbridge Border Post under a Government-assisted evacuation programme coordinated by the Zimbabwe Embassy in South Africa.

The group, comprising men, women and children displaced by recent anti-immigrant attacks in Mossel Bay, arrived aboard a single bus and was received by officials from the Department of Social Development, Immigration authorities and other border agencies.

Authorities said the returnees would undergo counselling and receive various forms of social support before being assisted with transport to their respective homes across the country.

The repatriation follows a surge in protests and attacks targeting foreign nationals in parts of South Africa, with Mossel Bay emerging as one of the areas hardest hit by the unrest. Reports indicate that several migrants have been killed, injured or displaced during the recent violence.

Officials from the Department of Social Development said the returnees would be assessed upon arrival and provided with psychosocial support, food assistance and transport to facilitate their reintegration into their communities.

The Zimbabwe Embassy in South Africa has meanwhile issued a safety advisory urging Zimbabweans residing in the neighbouring country to exercise caution amid continuing tensions.

The embassy advised citizens to avoid areas experiencing unrest, carry valid identification documents at all times and immediately report any threats or incidents to the nearest police station or Zimbabwean diplomatic mission.

“Government remains committed to assisting Zimbabwean citizens affected by incidents abroad and will continue monitoring the situation closely,” the embassy said in a recent statement.

Beitbridge Border Post, Zimbabwe’s busiest inland port of entry and a key gateway along the North-South Corridor, has frequently served as the entry point for returning citizens during previous waves of xenophobic violence in South Africa.

The latest repatriation comes as South African authorities intensify efforts to contain the unrest. Last week, South Africa activated the National Joint Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) to coordinate security responses to violent protests that have left several migrants dead, injured and displaced.

Government officials said they would continue working with the Zimbabwe Embassy and South African authorities to assist affected citizens and ensure the safe return of those wishing to come home.

Source – The Standard