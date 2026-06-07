Zanu-PF MPs tighten their security

Security around Zanu-PF legislators has reportedly been strengthened amid rising political tensions surrounding debate on the controversial Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Bill No. 3 (CAB 3), which is expected to come before Parliament for a decisive vote in the coming days.

The heightened security arrangements come as lawmakers continue deliberating on proposed constitutional changes that have sparked intense debate both within and outside the ruling party.

While most Zanu-PF MPs have publicly backed the Bill, sources claim that some legislators privately harbour reservations about certain provisions, particularly proposals that critics say could create a pathway for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond his current constitutional term.

Political pressure on legislators has intensified in recent weeks, with retired military commanders and former senior government officials publicly urging MPs to reject the proposed amendments.

In a statement issued by retired Air Marshal Henry Muchena on behalf of former military and civil service leaders, concerns were raised over alleged efforts to mobilise parliamentary support for the Bill.

The group claimed that businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei convened a private caucus meeting during a social gathering marking Information Communication Technology Minister Tatenda Mavetera’s 40th birthday.

According to the statement, the gathering was allegedly attended by Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, senior government official Torerayi Moyo and Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya.

No official response to the allegations had been issued by the individuals named at the time of publication.

Observers reported noticeably tighter security around senior ruling party lawmakers during parliamentary proceedings this week.

Among those seen under increased security was Zanu-PF Chief Whip Pupurai Togarepi, who was reportedly accompanied by security personnel while attending parliamentary sessions.

Additional groups of youths and security personnel were also observed around vehicles belonging to senior legislators in Parliament’s parking areas, a departure from the normally relaxed atmosphere associated with routine sittings.

The developments come after Ziyambi successfully moved a motion last week to suspend other government business and prioritise debate on CAB 3.

The Justice Minister argued that the constitutional amendments were significant enough to warrant extended parliamentary sessions and suggested lawmakers could sit beyond the traditional 7:30 p.m. adjournment time if necessary.

Opposition legislators opposed the proposal, arguing that there was no justification for accelerating deliberations on such a consequential constitutional matter.

However, Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda ruled in favour of the motion, noting that Parliament had previously extended sittings to conclude important business.

Despite warnings that debates could continue into the evening, discussions on the Bill have so far concluded within normal parliamentary hours.

Sources familiar with ruling party deliberations suggested that security concerns were among the factors influencing reluctance to hold late-night sittings.

According to reports, these concerns featured prominently during a Zanu-PF parliamentary caucus meeting held at the party headquarters last week.

One source who attended the meeting claimed MPs were encouraged to remain focused on the legislative process and ensure their attendance during the final vote.

“We were told not to be deterred from speaking in support of the Bill but to remain alert so that we do not get distracted and fail to vote on the day,” the source said.

“Our votes are needed; hence, we need to make sure we are available on voting day.”

When approached for comment, Togarepi declined to discuss security arrangements involving ruling party legislators.

“You can talk to Hon. Matuke, who is responsible for party security issues. Security issues are not things I can discuss with the media,” he said.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Security and Defence Lovemore Matuke dismissed suggestions that lawmakers were supporting the Bill under pressure or intimidation.

“I have not heard any complaints. Debates are ongoing well and the MPs are doing so freely,” Matuke said.

The constitutional amendment proposal remains one of the most contentious political issues currently before Parliament, with supporters arguing that it will strengthen governance and policy continuity, while opponents contend that some provisions could undermine constitutional safeguards and democratic accountability.

With voting on the Bill expected in the coming days, attention is increasingly focused on whether the ruling party can maintain unity behind the proposed amendments amid growing political and legal scrutiny.

Source – The Standard