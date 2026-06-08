Scandal As 34-year-old Ex-Judge is Crowned Miss Universe Zimbabwe, With Politician Throwing Wads of Cash Around

HARARE — Roseanna Hall, a Shurugwi-born model who was crowned Miss Zimbabwe Diaspora in 2017, was named Miss Universe Zimbabwe on Saturday during a glitzy ceremony graced by 2019 Miss Universe winner Zozibini Tunzi at the Hippodrome in Harare.

Hall, 34, who served as a judge at last year’s Miss Universe Zimbabwe pageant, will represent the country at the world finals in Puerto Rico in November.

She had been on the modelling circuit in Zimbabwe and South Africa for years before her crowning by outgoing titleholder Lyshanda Moyas in front of a full house.

Six other models also received crowns to represent the country in international pageants.

She will now have put up to the fact that when she goes to contest at the Miss World, she will be disqualified because the event at which she won as Miss Zimbabwe, had a politician invading the stage and throwing around wards of cash. pic.twitter.com/YwbQpAg9LL — Bla B (@bla_bidza) June 7, 2026

Virginia Tlou Nyambe was named Miss Intercontinental Zimbabwe, Jemima Mandemwa secured the Top Model title, Ruvimbo Njomboro was named Miss International Zimbabwe, Nicole Nyawera was crowned Miss Supranational Zimbabwe, and Malaika Mushandu earned the Miss Cosmo Zimbabwe title.

Brunnette Makanyiso completed the line-up, selected to represent Zimbabwe at the Miss World pageant.