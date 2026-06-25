ZSE, NVCCZ Forge Strategic Partnership to Build Venture Capital Pipeline for SME Listings

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) and the National Venture Capital Company of Zimbabwe (NVCCZ) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at creating a structured pathway for high-potential start-ups and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) to access capital markets through the newly established Zimbabwe Entrepreneurship Exchange (ZEEX).

The agreement marks a significant development in Zimbabwe’s financial markets, seeking to bridge a long-standing gap between early-stage venture capital financing and public market funding. Market participants say the partnership could help deepen Zimbabwe’s capital markets while providing growing enterprises with alternative sources of long-term funding.

Under the arrangement, the two institutions will collaborate to develop a pipeline of venture-backed businesses capable of graduating from early-stage financing into regulated capital market participation through ZEEX, a digital platform designed to facilitate fundraising and investment opportunities for entrepreneurs and SMEs.

The initiative comes at a time when access to affordable growth capital remains one of the biggest challenges facing Zimbabwean businesses, particularly start-ups and emerging enterprises that often struggle to secure financing beyond the seed and venture capital stages.

Building a Capital Markets Ecosystem

According to the joint announcement, the partnership recognises that successful business growth requires more than a single funding injection and instead depends on a continuum of capital, governance support and market access.

Through ZEEX, the ZSE and NVCCZ intend to create structured graduation pathways that enable promising businesses to move from venture capital financing into broader participation in the capital markets.

The framework will include jointly identifying enterprises supported by NVCCZ that have the potential to qualify for listing on ZEEX. Eligibility standards and quality benchmarks will be developed to ensure businesses are adequately prepared before entering public markets.

Financial analysts view the initiative as an attempt to address one of the weakest links in Zimbabwe’s entrepreneurial ecosystem—the absence of a clear exit pathway for venture capital investors and a scalable funding route for growing businesses.

Focus on Blended Finance and Co-Investment

The agreement also provides for the exploration of co-investment and blended finance structures that could combine public venture funding with private sector capital.

Such models have become increasingly popular globally as governments seek to crowd in private investment into high-growth sectors while reducing reliance on public funding.

Under the partnership, NVCCZ-backed enterprises may gain access to supplementary funding through ZEEX, while both institutions explore innovative financing mechanisms tailored to the needs of growth-stage companies.

The collaboration is expected to contribute to broader efforts to diversify Zimbabwe’s financing landscape, which has traditionally been dominated by commercial bank lending.

Strengthening Corporate Governance and Investor Readiness

Beyond financing, the partnership places significant emphasis on capacity building and enterprise development.

The ZSE and NVCCZ plan to jointly deliver training programmes covering corporate governance, financial reporting standards, investor readiness and ZEEX listing requirements. Advisory services will also be provided to assist selected enterprises in meeting regulatory and compliance obligations.

Market experts note that governance weaknesses and inadequate financial reporting have often prevented promising Zimbabwean businesses from attracting institutional investors. Improved investor readiness could therefore play a critical role in expanding investment opportunities.

New Financial Instruments Under Consideration

As part of the collaboration, both institutions will explore the development of new financial products designed specifically for the venture capital and SME sectors.

Potential instruments under consideration include SME bond programmes, sustainability-linked financing products, alternative listing platforms and structured SME investment funds.

The initiative aligns with broader trends across African capital markets, where exchanges are increasingly seeking innovative ways to support entrepreneurship and unlock investment opportunities beyond traditional equity listings.

Support for ZEEX Continues to Grow

The agreement also highlights ongoing progress in the operationalisation of ZEEX, which is being positioned as a key component of Zimbabwe’s efforts to deepen financial inclusion and accelerate business formalisation.

The growing number of institutional and financial sector partnerships being signed ahead of the platform’s launch is being viewed as evidence of increasing market confidence in the initiative.

Commenting on the partnership, ZSE Holdings Group Chief Executive Officer, Justin Bgoni, said venture capital and capital markets have historically operated in isolation in Zimbabwe.

He said the agreement creates a recognised pathway from venture capital-backed enterprises into public market participation, introducing a level of capital market planning that has previously been absent from the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

For entrepreneurs, he added, the partnership provides a clearer roadmap from early-stage financing to long-term capital market access.

Unlocking Growth Capital for Zimbabwean Enterprises

NVCCZ Chief Executive Officer, Tinotenda Kambasha, described the partnership as a critical milestone in strengthening Zimbabwe’s innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

He said venture investing extends beyond providing capital and requires supporting businesses throughout their growth journey. By creating a pathway from venture financing to capital market participation, the partnership is expected to improve liquidity, enhance investor participation and facilitate the recycling of capital into future generations of high-growth enterprises.

Analysts say the initiative could become an important building block in the development of Zimbabwe’s entrepreneurial finance ecosystem, particularly if it succeeds in creating viable exit opportunities for investors while expanding access to growth capital for SMEs.

As Zimbabwe seeks to stimulate innovation-led economic growth and industrial development, the collaboration between the country’s stock exchange and state-backed venture capital fund may provide a blueprint for integrating entrepreneurship financing with mainstream capital markets.