Asset–Liability Mismatch in Zimbabwe’s Pension and Insurance Sector: Why Investment Strategy, Not Just Returns, Is the Real Risk

IN the technical architecture of banking and insurance, few concepts are as fundamental, and as routinely misunderstood in practice, as immunisation. At its core, immunisation is not about maximising returns; it is about protecting obligations. It is the disciplined alignment of asset duration with liability duration to ensure that future claims, whether pension payouts or insurance benefits, are met regardless of fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, or exchange rates.

By Brighton Musonza

This article can be read with the article titled: Zimbabwe’s Pension Funds Are Sitting on a Property Time Bomb.

In mature financial systems, immunisation strategies are rigorously applied. Yet in Zimbabwe, there is growing evidence that many institutional investors, particularly pension funds and insurance firms, are deviating from this foundational principle. The result is a widening asset–liability mismatch that not only undermines long-term solvency but raises serious governance and fiduciary concerns.

The Theory vs the Zimbabwean Reality

Under standard actuarial practice, a pension fund with long-dated liabilities should hold assets whose cash flows and durations closely mirror those obligations. This ensures stability even in volatile macroeconomic environments. In Zimbabwe, however, the investment landscape tells a different story.

Institutional portfolios are increasingly concentrated in real estate, particularly in the upper segments of Harare’s property market. While property has historically been viewed as a hedge against inflation, the current dynamics reveal a more complex and less favourable picture. Many of these assets generate limited and inconsistent rental income, exposing funds to liquidity pressures when it comes to meeting pension obligations. At the same time, rising maintenance costs, vacancies, and subdued tenant demand are eroding the income-generating potential of these investments.

This divergence from immunisation principles is not a minor technical lapse; it reflects a structural disconnect between how assets are selected and the nature of liabilities they are meant to support.

Governance Under the Microscope

Such a disconnect inevitably shifts attention to governance. Pension fund trustees and insurance executives are bound by fiduciary obligations to act in the best interests of beneficiaries, guided by prudence, diversification, and sound risk management. When investment strategies consistently fail to align with liability structures, it raises legitimate concerns about decision-making processes.

In jurisdictions with stronger regulatory enforcement, similar patterns could expose institutions to legal challenges from beneficiaries. Pensioners, whose livelihoods depend on reliable and timely payouts, may justifiably question whether investment choices that disregard actuarial fundamentals constitute a breach of fiduciary duty.

The issue, therefore, extends beyond technical inefficiency. It speaks to whether governance systems are sufficiently robust, transparent, and insulated from non-commercial considerations that may distort investment judgment.

The Real Estate Fallacy in Harare

Zimbabwe’s enduring preference for property as a store of value is rooted in its history of currency instability. However, this preference is increasingly being tested by market realities. High property valuations in Harare are often not supported by proportional rental yields, creating a mismatch between asset prices and income generation.

In practical terms, this means that while balance sheets may appear strong due to inflated asset values, the underlying cash flows are insufficient to sustain long-term obligations. For pension funds, this is a critical weakness, as liabilities are funded through income streams rather than paper valuations.

By contrast, assets with built-in inflation adjustment mechanisms, such as infrastructure projects, offer a more reliable hedge. These assets typically allow for periodic tariff adjustments, enabling revenues to keep pace with inflation and preserving real value over time.

Infrastructure as a Strategic Hedge

Globally, institutional investors have increasingly turned to infrastructure as a core component of their portfolios. Pension funds in countries such as Canada and Australia have allocated significant capital to assets like toll roads, airports, and renewable energy projects. These investments are attractive not only because of their scale but also because of their ability to generate stable, long-term, and inflation-linked cash flows.

Within the region, South African pension funds have followed a similar trajectory, investing in infrastructure through structured public-private partnerships. These arrangements have enabled them to achieve both financial returns and developmental impact.

Zimbabwe possesses comparable opportunities, particularly in sectors such as transport, energy, and water. However, unlocking this potential requires credible project structuring, strong governance frameworks, and predictable revenue models. Without these elements, infrastructure investment remains more theoretical than practical.

Regional Arbitrage: Why Capital Is Looking Beyond Zimbabwe

The case for geographic diversification is becoming increasingly compelling. Markets such as Cape Town offer relatively more stable property environments, underpinned by stronger institutional frameworks, deeper capital markets, and more predictable tenant demand.

For Zimbabwean pension funds, investing in such markets can provide a dual benefit: enhanced returns and protection against domestic economic volatility. Offshore investments, where regulatory frameworks permit, can act as a hedge against currency risk while improving overall portfolio resilience.

This is not to suggest a wholesale shift away from domestic investment, but rather to recognise the risks associated with excessive concentration in a single, constrained market.

The Macroeconomic Dimension

The consequences of asset–liability mismatches extend beyond individual institutions to the broader economy. When capital is allocated to low-yield, illiquid assets, it reduces the efficiency of financial intermediation and limits the availability of funding for productive sectors.

This misallocation constrains economic growth, dampens job creation, and weakens the overall resilience of the financial system. In an inflationary environment, the problem is compounded, as assets that do not adjust dynamically in value lose purchasing power over time.

The result is a cycle in which both institutional investors and the wider economy become increasingly vulnerable to shocks.

Recalibrating Strategy: From Speculation to Structure

Addressing these challenges requires a fundamental shift in investment philosophy. The emphasis must return to aligning asset characteristics with liability requirements, ensuring that portfolios are structured to deliver predictable and sufficient cash flows.

This entails strengthening governance and oversight mechanisms so that investment decisions are subject to rigorous scrutiny and accountability. It also requires a deliberate move towards diversification, both in terms of asset classes and geographic exposure, to mitigate concentration risks.

Equally important is the prioritisation of assets that offer inflation-linked income streams, as well as the development of credible pipelines for infrastructure investment that can absorb institutional capital in a productive manner.

At its core, the role of pension and insurance funds is not to pursue speculative gains, but to fulfil long-term obligations to beneficiaries. Investment strategies must therefore be anchored in discipline rather than opportunism.

Conclusion: A Question of Discipline, Not Opportunity

Zimbabwe’s challenge is not a shortage of investment opportunities, but a deficit of disciplined capital allocation. Immunisation remains a critical tool for managing risk and ensuring financial stability, particularly in an environment characterised by volatility.

Until institutional investors realign their strategies with the principles of duration matching, cash flow adequacy, and prudent risk management, the sector will continue to face significant vulnerabilities.

Ultimately, the credibility of pension and insurance systems rests on their ability to deliver on their promises. In this context, success is not defined by headline returns, but by the consistency and reliability with which obligations are met.