Britain names Gill Lever as new ambassador to Zimbabwe

HARARE — Britain has named career diplomat Gill Lever as its new ambassador to Zimbabwe.

Lever was Britain’s deputy ambassador to Nigeria. She replaces Peter Vowles, who moves in the opposite direction to become high commissioner to Nigeria.

Lever’s arrival comes as relations between Harare and London show signs of improvement. In June last year, minister for Africa Ray Collins became the first British minister to visit Harare in almost a decade, following years of targeted sanctions and hostile rhetoric.

Britain and France have agreed to co-chair a new Debt Consultative Group to help Zimbabwe restructure its US$23 billion foreign debt. The initiative supports an ongoing 10-month International Monetary Fund Staff-Monitored Programme and targets a US$2.7 billion arrears clearance roadmap.

The Structured Dialogue Platform will coordinate creditor engagement.

Source: ZimLive