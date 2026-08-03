Edgars Seeks Voluntary Delisting from VFEX

HARARE – Clothing retailer Edgars Stores Limited has announced plans to voluntarily delist from the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX), marking a strategic shift just two years after joining Zimbabwe’s United States dollar-denominated exchange.

The decision follows a board resolution to pursue the delisting, building on a cautionary announcement issued on 7 July 2026 that alerted shareholders to a potential corporate action.

In a statement, the company said the proposed delisting remains subject to regulatory approvals and the completion of all prescribed procedures.

“Further to the cautionary statement dated 7 July 2026, shareholders and the investing public are advised that the Board of Directors of Edgars Stores Limited has resolved to pursue a voluntary delisting of the Company from the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange,” the retailer said.

Edgars became a VFEX-listed company in 2024 as part of a broader trend of firms seeking access to Zimbabwe’s foreign currency-denominated capital market. Established in 2020, the VFEX was designed to attract international investment while enabling local companies to raise hard currency financing through a more globally competitive exchange.

While the retailer has not disclosed the reasons behind its decision, it said shareholders will receive comprehensive details once regulatory consultations and internal processes have been concluded.

“Further details of the transaction will be provided to shareholders once all regulatory processes and further deliberations have been finalised,” the company said.

Until then, Edgars urged investors to exercise caution when trading its shares, noting that additional announcements would be issued as required under the VFEX Listing Requirements.

The proposed exit comes at a time when several Zimbabwean listed companies are reassessing their capital market strategies in response to evolving economic conditions, funding requirements and shareholder value considerations.

Despite the planned delisting, Edgars remains one of Zimbabwe’s leading apparel retailers, operating the Edgars, Jet and Carousel brands. The company has in recent years focused on improving operational efficiency, strengthening its store network and adapting its business model to changing consumer spending patterns.

The voluntary delisting will only take effect once it receives the necessary regulatory approvals and all applicable listing requirements have been satisfied.