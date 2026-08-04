US$1 million fraud-accused Hezy Motors founder denied bail

HARARE – Hezy Motors Logistics founder Hazel Silibaziso Mafu, who is accused of masterminding a $1 million fraud, was denied bail on Monday after a Harare regional magistrate ruled that she was a flight risk.

Regional magistrate Jesse Kufa said her conduct after the offences distinguished her from her co-accused, who have since been released on bail.

“She was on the run, unlike her accomplices. She has proved that she can abscond if granted bail. There are compelling reasons as to why the accused should be denied bail. For these reasons application for bail is dismissed,” Kufa ruled.

Mafu, the founder of the vehicle importation company, will continue languishing in remand prison as she awaits trial.

She had asked the court to postpone the hearing of her bail application after her lawyer, Editor Mavuto, advised the court that he had written to Prosecutor-General Loice Matanda-Moyo seeking the state’s consent to bail and was awaiting a response.

Mafu is accused of defrauding 79 clients who paid for imported vehicles that were allegedly never delivered.

The National Prosecuting Authority alleges that she marketed and advertised vehicle importation services from 2022 through social media and other electronic and print platforms, claiming she could source and deliver vehicles within agreed timeframes at competitive prices.

Prosecutors allege the representations induced 79 customers to pay money for vehicle imports, but the vehicles were never supplied.

The alleged victims suffered losses amounting to US$624,958.96 and ZiG1,275,878.35, with none of the money having been recovered.

Source: ZimLive