Zanu PF’s plot to win urban hearts

BUSINESSMAN and Zanu PF central committee member Kudakwashe Tagwirei has reportedly sunk more than US$5 million into Harare empowerment projects as the party gears up to woo the urban vote, which has been elusive since 2000.

Zanu PF has struggled to gain traction in Harare for the past 25 years following the formation of the Morgan Tsvangirai-led Movement for Democratic Change.

However, Zanu PF has been picking seats and council wards after the

opposition structures were fractured into several formations by internal rivalry.

Sources in the Zanu PF Harare provincial programme’s coordination committee confirmed that a total of US$1,6 million was disbursed directly to party wings in the capital.

Each of the six zones received an initial injection of US$250 000 for organisational and empowerment projects.

The programme has two key components, namely water infrastructure and food aid.

A significant portion of the funds has been allocated to addressing the city’s perennial water shortages.

The initiative aims to drill 480 boreholes across Harare.

Tagwirei told a Zone 6 Inter District Feedback Meeting held in Harare that: “Each of the 80 districts in Harare is slated to receive six boreholes. This translates to 80 boreholes per zone and a city-wide total of 480 solar-powered boreholes.”

While the exact cost of a borehole was not officially disclosed, infrastructure experts estimate that a fully kitted solar-powered borehole, including drilling, casing, solar submersible pump and panels, can cost between US$5 000 and US$8 000.

Approximately 95 000 hampers were distributed during the meetings, with each hamper containing goods valued at about US$18.

At this valuation, the total cost of the hamper initiative alone is a staggering US$1,71 million.

Zanu PF Harare province chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa said the ongoing empowerment programme was progressing smoothly, attributing part of the renewed urban momentum to strategic advice and support provided by Tagwirei.

He said Tagwirei was credited with modernising the party’s urban outreach approach, adding that the empowerment initiatives were yielding tangible results.

“The programme of empowerment is going on smoothly and we are already seeing the benefits on the ground,” he said.

Masimirembwa said the party’s urban strategy had been significantly strengthened through Tagwirei’s input, describing him as instrumental in reshaping attitudes and operational capacity within metropolitan constituencies.

“We all know that Tagwirei has always been pivotal in moving the party forward,” he said. “Tagwirei has modernised the approach to urbanise the party, ensuring that our methods respond to the realities and aspirations of urban dwellers.”

Masimirembwa said Tagwirei advised the party leadership to anchor its urban mobilisation efforts on empowerment, service delivery and addressing day-to-day needs of the constituents.

“He told us plainly: let us address the needs of urban dwellers and do whatever they want. That shift in political culture has been essential,” he said.

He also revealed that the party’s district coordinating committee (DCC) members had received vehicles to improve mobility and responsiveness, following recommendations made by Tagwirei.

“We gave him a wish-list and highlighted the issue of mobility and how we can popularise the party. As a result, all DCC members were given vehicles to help in moving around and addressing party needs,” he said.

The support extended to provincial structures.

“He went further and provided cars for the top six administrations of all provinces. This has greatly strengthened our organisational capacity,” added Masimirembwa.

He said the empowerment drive, which encompassed community development initiatives, youth programmes and economic upliftment projects, would enhance the party’s visibility and relevance in urban areas

traditionally considered challenging terrain.

“The feedback we are receiving shows that people appreciate tangible empowerment. Our focus remains on delivering real change and

ensuring that the party remains connected to the needs of the people,” he said. – News Day