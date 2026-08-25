Starlink moves closer to South Africa after years of regulatory deadlock

JOHANNESBURG — SpaceX’s Starlink is edging closer to entering South Africa after years of regulatory and political friction, with the satellite internet operator now engaging directly with the country’s telecommunications regulator over the licensing and ownership framework governing its potential launch.

The latest engagement marks a shift in Starlink’s approach. Rather than simply challenging South Africa’s regulatory regime, the company is seeking clarity from the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) on how existing ownership, licensing and spectrum requirements apply to satellite operators.

Ryan Goodnight, SpaceX’s senior director for market access and development, appeared before ICASA as the company seeks to establish a regulatory pathway into one of Africa’s largest telecommunications markets.

The development could bring an end to a dispute that has kept Starlink out of South Africa while the service has expanded rapidly across the continent. Nigeria became Starlink’s first African market in January 2023, followed by a succession of markets including Rwanda, Mozambique, Kenya, Malawi and Zambia. By 2026, the service had expanded into more than two dozen African countries, leaving South Africa as one of the continent’s most significant markets still without commercial Starlink access.

Ownership rules remain the central issue

The principal obstacle has been South Africa’s Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) framework and telecommunications ownership requirements.

Foreign-owned companies seeking certain communications licences have traditionally faced requirements for at least 30% local equity ownership by historically disadvantaged South Africans. SpaceX has resisted transferring such an equity stake in its South African operation.

The dispute has been particularly sensitive because of Elon Musk’s longstanding criticism of South Africa’s empowerment policies and other government legislation. Musk has argued that the ownership requirements discriminate against certain groups, while the South African government has defended the policies as part of its broader effort to address the economic inequalities created by apartheid.

The Starlink dispute consequently became entangled with wider political tensions between Pretoria and Washington, particularly following Musk’s increasingly prominent relationship with US President Donald Trump and the Trump administration’s criticism of South African policy.

That political dimension complicated what would otherwise have been a conventional regulatory and market-access dispute.

Regulatory framework begins to change

A potentially important opening emerged in December 2025 when Communications Minister Solly Malatsi introduced a policy framework allowing foreign-owned telecommunications companies to pursue equity-equivalent investment programmes to satisfy empowerment objectives.

Under such arrangements, companies can potentially meet their empowerment obligations through investments in areas such as digital infrastructure, skills development and other qualifying economic programmes rather than transferring the conventional 30% equity stake.

For Starlink, the change potentially removes one of the most significant barriers to market entry.

The company is nevertheless seeking clarity on how the revised framework would apply to its particular business model. Satellite operators differ materially from conventional terrestrial telecommunications companies because their infrastructure is distributed across satellites, ground gateways and user terminals rather than being built primarily around locally owned physical networks.

Starlink seeks broader operating concessions

Starlink’s engagement with ICASA extends beyond ownership.

The company is seeking regulatory clarity around blanket licensing arrangements for fleets of terminals, gateway licensing costs, access to additional Ku-band spectrum for maritime and aviation applications and longer licence durations, reportedly seeking terms of at least 10 years.

These issues will be important to Starlink’s commercial model because the economics of satellite broadband depend heavily on the ability to deploy large numbers of terminals while maintaining predictable spectrum and licensing arrangements.

For South Africa, the potential arrival of Starlink also presents a competitive question. Satellite broadband could expand connectivity in underserved areas where conventional fixed-line infrastructure is commercially difficult to deploy, while simultaneously increasing competitive pressure on established telecommunications operators.

The potential benefits therefore extend beyond Starlink itself. Greater satellite connectivity could provide businesses, schools, households and remote communities with an additional broadband option, particularly in areas where terrestrial infrastructure remains limited.

From political confrontation to commercial negotiation

The significance of the latest ICASA engagement lies in the change in tone.

For several years, Starlink’s South African ambitions were dominated by arguments over ownership policy and Musk’s public criticism of the country’s regulatory and political environment. The latest discussions suggest the dispute is increasingly being treated as a regulatory problem capable of being negotiated rather than an outright political impasse.

That does not mean market entry is guaranteed. Starlink still needs to secure the necessary licences and satisfy South Africa’s regulatory requirements.

But the direction of travel has changed.

After years of operating across much of Africa while remaining absent from South Africa, SpaceX is now actively negotiating the regulatory architecture under which Starlink could operate. If those discussions produce an acceptable licensing framework, the company could finally gain access to one of the continent’s largest and most commercially important broadband markets.

For South Africa, the issue is ultimately larger than whether Starlink receives a licence. It is a test of whether the country’s empowerment objectives can be reconciled with attracting global technology companies whose ownership structures and business models do not fit neatly into traditional telecommunications frameworks.