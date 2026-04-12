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UrbanObserver
Sunday, April 12, 2026
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Why Zimbabwe State Intelligence Chief Was Sacked
Main Headline
April 12, 2026
0
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO)...
Pope Leo denounces ‘delusion of omnipotence’ driving US-Israeli war on Iran
World
April 12, 2026
0
Pope Leo XIV on 11 April denounced what he...
Between war and industrial breakdown: The US-Israeli attrition crisis
Opinion & Analysis
April 12, 2026
0
THE US–Israeli war on Iran has laid bare a...
Zimbabwe’s Controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill Heads to Parliament for Debate
Main Headline
April 12, 2026
0
HARARE - Zimbabwe's proposed Constitution Amendment (No. 3) Bill...
Yamal scores and sets up two by Ferran as Barcelona capitalizes on Madrid stumble
Sports
April 11, 2026
0
BARCELONA, Spain — Lamine Yamal secured Barcelona’s 4-1 win...
TV Shows
Why Zimbabwe State Intelligence Chief Was Sacked
Main Headline
April 12, 2026
0
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO)...
Pope Leo denounces ‘delusion of omnipotence’ driving US-Israeli war on Iran
World
April 12, 2026
0
Pope Leo XIV on 11 April denounced what he...
Between war and industrial breakdown: The US-Israeli attrition crisis
Opinion & Analysis
April 12, 2026
0
THE US–Israeli war on Iran has laid bare a...
Zimbabwe’s Controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill Heads to Parliament for Debate
Main Headline
April 12, 2026
0
HARARE - Zimbabwe's proposed Constitution Amendment (No. 3) Bill...
Yamal scores and sets up two by Ferran as Barcelona capitalizes on Madrid stumble
Sports
April 11, 2026
0
BARCELONA, Spain — Lamine Yamal secured Barcelona’s 4-1 win...
Music
Why Zimbabwe State Intelligence Chief Was Sacked
Main Headline
April 12, 2026
0
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO)...
Pope Leo denounces ‘delusion of omnipotence’ driving US-Israeli war on Iran
World
April 12, 2026
0
Pope Leo XIV on 11 April denounced what he...
Between war and industrial breakdown: The US-Israeli attrition crisis
Opinion & Analysis
April 12, 2026
0
THE US–Israeli war on Iran has laid bare a...
Zimbabwe’s Controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill Heads to Parliament for Debate
Main Headline
April 12, 2026
0
HARARE - Zimbabwe's proposed Constitution Amendment (No. 3) Bill...
Yamal scores and sets up two by Ferran as Barcelona capitalizes on Madrid stumble
Sports
April 11, 2026
0
BARCELONA, Spain — Lamine Yamal secured Barcelona’s 4-1 win...
Celebrity
Why Zimbabwe State Intelligence Chief Was Sacked
Main Headline
April 12, 2026
0
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO)...
Pope Leo denounces ‘delusion of omnipotence’ driving US-Israeli war on Iran
World
April 12, 2026
0
Pope Leo XIV on 11 April denounced what he...
Between war and industrial breakdown: The US-Israeli attrition crisis
Opinion & Analysis
April 12, 2026
0
THE US–Israeli war on Iran has laid bare a...
Zimbabwe’s Controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill Heads to Parliament for Debate
Main Headline
April 12, 2026
0
HARARE - Zimbabwe's proposed Constitution Amendment (No. 3) Bill...
Yamal scores and sets up two by Ferran as Barcelona capitalizes on Madrid stumble
Sports
April 11, 2026
0
BARCELONA, Spain — Lamine Yamal secured Barcelona’s 4-1 win...
Scandals
Why Zimbabwe State Intelligence Chief Was Sacked
Main Headline
April 12, 2026
0
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO)...
Pope Leo denounces ‘delusion of omnipotence’ driving US-Israeli war on Iran
World
April 12, 2026
0
Pope Leo XIV on 11 April denounced what he...
Between war and industrial breakdown: The US-Israeli attrition crisis
Opinion & Analysis
April 12, 2026
0
THE US–Israeli war on Iran has laid bare a...
Zimbabwe’s Controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill Heads to Parliament for Debate
Main Headline
April 12, 2026
0
HARARE - Zimbabwe's proposed Constitution Amendment (No. 3) Bill...
Yamal scores and sets up two by Ferran as Barcelona capitalizes on Madrid stumble
Sports
April 11, 2026
0
BARCELONA, Spain — Lamine Yamal secured Barcelona’s 4-1 win...
Drama
Why Zimbabwe State Intelligence Chief Was Sacked
Main Headline
April 12, 2026
0
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO)...
Pope Leo denounces ‘delusion of omnipotence’ driving US-Israeli war on Iran
World
April 12, 2026
0
Pope Leo XIV on 11 April denounced what he...
Between war and industrial breakdown: The US-Israeli attrition crisis
Opinion & Analysis
April 12, 2026
0
THE US–Israeli war on Iran has laid bare a...
Zimbabwe’s Controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill Heads to Parliament for Debate
Main Headline
April 12, 2026
0
HARARE - Zimbabwe's proposed Constitution Amendment (No. 3) Bill...
Yamal scores and sets up two by Ferran as Barcelona capitalizes on Madrid stumble
Sports
April 11, 2026
0
BARCELONA, Spain — Lamine Yamal secured Barcelona’s 4-1 win...
Lifestyle
Why Zimbabwe State Intelligence Chief Was Sacked
Main Headline
April 12, 2026
0
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO)...
Pope Leo denounces ‘delusion of omnipotence’ driving US-Israeli war on Iran
World
April 12, 2026
0
Pope Leo XIV on 11 April denounced what he...
Between war and industrial breakdown: The US-Israeli attrition crisis
Opinion & Analysis
April 12, 2026
0
THE US–Israeli war on Iran has laid bare a...
Zimbabwe’s Controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill Heads to Parliament for Debate
Main Headline
April 12, 2026
0
HARARE - Zimbabwe's proposed Constitution Amendment (No. 3) Bill...
Yamal scores and sets up two by Ferran as Barcelona capitalizes on Madrid stumble
Sports
April 11, 2026
0
BARCELONA, Spain — Lamine Yamal secured Barcelona’s 4-1 win...
Health
Why Zimbabwe State Intelligence Chief Was Sacked
Main Headline
April 12, 2026
0
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO)...
Pope Leo denounces ‘delusion of omnipotence’ driving US-Israeli war on Iran
World
April 12, 2026
0
Pope Leo XIV on 11 April denounced what he...
Between war and industrial breakdown: The US-Israeli attrition crisis
Opinion & Analysis
April 12, 2026
0
THE US–Israeli war on Iran has laid bare a...
Zimbabwe’s Controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill Heads to Parliament for Debate
Main Headline
April 12, 2026
0
HARARE - Zimbabwe's proposed Constitution Amendment (No. 3) Bill...
Yamal scores and sets up two by Ferran as Barcelona capitalizes on Madrid stumble
Sports
April 11, 2026
0
BARCELONA, Spain — Lamine Yamal secured Barcelona’s 4-1 win...
Technology
Why Zimbabwe State Intelligence Chief Was Sacked
Main Headline
April 12, 2026
0
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO)...
Pope Leo denounces ‘delusion of omnipotence’ driving US-Israeli war on Iran
World
April 12, 2026
0
Pope Leo XIV on 11 April denounced what he...
Between war and industrial breakdown: The US-Israeli attrition crisis
Opinion & Analysis
April 12, 2026
0
THE US–Israeli war on Iran has laid bare a...
Zimbabwe’s Controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill Heads to Parliament for Debate
Main Headline
April 12, 2026
0
HARARE - Zimbabwe's proposed Constitution Amendment (No. 3) Bill...
Yamal scores and sets up two by Ferran as Barcelona capitalizes on Madrid stumble
Sports
April 11, 2026
0
BARCELONA, Spain — Lamine Yamal secured Barcelona’s 4-1 win...
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Movies
Why Zimbabwe State Intelligence Chief Was Sacked
Main Headline
April 12, 2026
0
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO)...
Pope Leo denounces ‘delusion of omnipotence’ driving US-Israeli war on Iran
World
April 12, 2026
0
Pope Leo XIV on 11 April denounced what he...
Between war and industrial breakdown: The US-Israeli attrition crisis
Opinion & Analysis
April 12, 2026
0
THE US–Israeli war on Iran has laid bare a...
Zimbabwe’s Controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill Heads to Parliament for Debate
Main Headline
April 12, 2026
0
HARARE - Zimbabwe's proposed Constitution Amendment (No. 3) Bill...
Yamal scores and sets up two by Ferran as Barcelona capitalizes on Madrid stumble
Sports
April 11, 2026
0
BARCELONA, Spain — Lamine Yamal secured Barcelona’s 4-1 win...
TV Shows
Why Zimbabwe State Intelligence Chief Was Sacked
Main Headline
April 12, 2026
0
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO)...
Pope Leo denounces ‘delusion of omnipotence’ driving US-Israeli war on Iran
World
April 12, 2026
0
Pope Leo XIV on 11 April denounced what he...
Between war and industrial breakdown: The US-Israeli attrition crisis
Opinion & Analysis
April 12, 2026
0
THE US–Israeli war on Iran has laid bare a...
Zimbabwe’s Controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill Heads to Parliament for Debate
Main Headline
April 12, 2026
0
HARARE - Zimbabwe's proposed Constitution Amendment (No. 3) Bill...
Yamal scores and sets up two by Ferran as Barcelona capitalizes on Madrid stumble
Sports
April 11, 2026
0
BARCELONA, Spain — Lamine Yamal secured Barcelona’s 4-1 win...
Music
Why Zimbabwe State Intelligence Chief Was Sacked
Main Headline
April 12, 2026
0
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO)...
Pope Leo denounces ‘delusion of omnipotence’ driving US-Israeli war on Iran
World
April 12, 2026
0
Pope Leo XIV on 11 April denounced what he...
Between war and industrial breakdown: The US-Israeli attrition crisis
Opinion & Analysis
April 12, 2026
0
THE US–Israeli war on Iran has laid bare a...
Zimbabwe’s Controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill Heads to Parliament for Debate
Main Headline
April 12, 2026
0
HARARE - Zimbabwe's proposed Constitution Amendment (No. 3) Bill...
Yamal scores and sets up two by Ferran as Barcelona capitalizes on Madrid stumble
Sports
April 11, 2026
0
BARCELONA, Spain — Lamine Yamal secured Barcelona’s 4-1 win...
Celebrity
Why Zimbabwe State Intelligence Chief Was Sacked
Main Headline
April 12, 2026
0
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO)...
Pope Leo denounces ‘delusion of omnipotence’ driving US-Israeli war on Iran
World
April 12, 2026
0
Pope Leo XIV on 11 April denounced what he...
Between war and industrial breakdown: The US-Israeli attrition crisis
Opinion & Analysis
April 12, 2026
0
THE US–Israeli war on Iran has laid bare a...
Zimbabwe’s Controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill Heads to Parliament for Debate
Main Headline
April 12, 2026
0
HARARE - Zimbabwe's proposed Constitution Amendment (No. 3) Bill...
Yamal scores and sets up two by Ferran as Barcelona capitalizes on Madrid stumble
Sports
April 11, 2026
0
BARCELONA, Spain — Lamine Yamal secured Barcelona’s 4-1 win...
Scandals
Why Zimbabwe State Intelligence Chief Was Sacked
Main Headline
April 12, 2026
0
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO)...
Pope Leo denounces ‘delusion of omnipotence’ driving US-Israeli war on Iran
World
April 12, 2026
0
Pope Leo XIV on 11 April denounced what he...
Between war and industrial breakdown: The US-Israeli attrition crisis
Opinion & Analysis
April 12, 2026
0
THE US–Israeli war on Iran has laid bare a...
Zimbabwe’s Controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill Heads to Parliament for Debate
Main Headline
April 12, 2026
0
HARARE - Zimbabwe's proposed Constitution Amendment (No. 3) Bill...
Yamal scores and sets up two by Ferran as Barcelona capitalizes on Madrid stumble
Sports
April 11, 2026
0
BARCELONA, Spain — Lamine Yamal secured Barcelona’s 4-1 win...
Drama
Why Zimbabwe State Intelligence Chief Was Sacked
Main Headline
April 12, 2026
0
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO)...
Pope Leo denounces ‘delusion of omnipotence’ driving US-Israeli war on Iran
World
April 12, 2026
0
Pope Leo XIV on 11 April denounced what he...
Between war and industrial breakdown: The US-Israeli attrition crisis
Opinion & Analysis
April 12, 2026
0
THE US–Israeli war on Iran has laid bare a...
Zimbabwe’s Controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill Heads to Parliament for Debate
Main Headline
April 12, 2026
0
HARARE - Zimbabwe's proposed Constitution Amendment (No. 3) Bill...
Yamal scores and sets up two by Ferran as Barcelona capitalizes on Madrid stumble
Sports
April 11, 2026
0
BARCELONA, Spain — Lamine Yamal secured Barcelona’s 4-1 win...
Lifestyle
Why Zimbabwe State Intelligence Chief Was Sacked
Main Headline
April 12, 2026
0
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO)...
Pope Leo denounces ‘delusion of omnipotence’ driving US-Israeli war on Iran
World
April 12, 2026
0
Pope Leo XIV on 11 April denounced what he...
Between war and industrial breakdown: The US-Israeli attrition crisis
Opinion & Analysis
April 12, 2026
0
THE US–Israeli war on Iran has laid bare a...
Zimbabwe’s Controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill Heads to Parliament for Debate
Main Headline
April 12, 2026
0
HARARE - Zimbabwe's proposed Constitution Amendment (No. 3) Bill...
Yamal scores and sets up two by Ferran as Barcelona capitalizes on Madrid stumble
Sports
April 11, 2026
0
BARCELONA, Spain — Lamine Yamal secured Barcelona’s 4-1 win...
Health
Why Zimbabwe State Intelligence Chief Was Sacked
Main Headline
April 12, 2026
0
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO)...
Pope Leo denounces ‘delusion of omnipotence’ driving US-Israeli war on Iran
World
April 12, 2026
0
Pope Leo XIV on 11 April denounced what he...
Between war and industrial breakdown: The US-Israeli attrition crisis
Opinion & Analysis
April 12, 2026
0
THE US–Israeli war on Iran has laid bare a...
Zimbabwe’s Controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill Heads to Parliament for Debate
Main Headline
April 12, 2026
0
HARARE - Zimbabwe's proposed Constitution Amendment (No. 3) Bill...
Yamal scores and sets up two by Ferran as Barcelona capitalizes on Madrid stumble
Sports
April 11, 2026
0
BARCELONA, Spain — Lamine Yamal secured Barcelona’s 4-1 win...
Technology
Why Zimbabwe State Intelligence Chief Was Sacked
Main Headline
April 12, 2026
0
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO)...
Pope Leo denounces ‘delusion of omnipotence’ driving US-Israeli war on Iran
World
April 12, 2026
0
Pope Leo XIV on 11 April denounced what he...
Between war and industrial breakdown: The US-Israeli attrition crisis
Opinion & Analysis
April 12, 2026
0
THE US–Israeli war on Iran has laid bare a...
Zimbabwe’s Controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill Heads to Parliament for Debate
Main Headline
April 12, 2026
0
HARARE - Zimbabwe's proposed Constitution Amendment (No. 3) Bill...
Yamal scores and sets up two by Ferran as Barcelona capitalizes on Madrid stumble
Sports
April 11, 2026
0
BARCELONA, Spain — Lamine Yamal secured Barcelona’s 4-1 win...
Company
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Contact
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X
Share this:
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Print (Opens in new window)
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Movies
Music
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