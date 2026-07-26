Trump Signals Openness to Iran Talks as U.S. Pauses Escalation

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated that he remains open to negotiations with Iran despite months of military confrontation, saying he is willing to hear proposals from Tehran while maintaining that the country must never acquire nuclear weapons.

Speaking on Friday during a reception for the White House Correspondents’ Association, Trump said Iranian officials were already communicating with Washington but suggested they were not yet prepared to reach an agreement.

“They are talking to us right now. They would like to make a deal. I don’t think they are ready. I don’t think it is time yet. But I am willing to listen. But they can’t have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

Iran has consistently maintained that its nuclear programme is intended solely for peaceful civilian purposes and has repeatedly denied seeking to develop nuclear weapons.

Military Campaign and Fragile Ceasefire

The United States and Israel launched a military campaign against Iran on February 28, significantly escalating tensions across the Middle East.

In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding that called for an immediate cessation of hostilities across multiple fronts, including Lebanon. However, the truce proved short-lived. On July 8, the United States resumed large-scale airstrikes, accusing Iran of breaching the agreement through actions linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

The renewed fighting has intensified concerns over regional stability and the potential for a wider conflict.

Blinken: Trump Seeking a Way Out

Former U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken believes the administration is searching for an exit from the conflict.

“I believe he wants to get out of this mess he’s gotten himself into,” Blinken said. “He’s looking for an exit but can’t find one. Some have described it as an escalation trap.”

His remarks reflect growing debate in Washington over the strategic and political costs of continued military operations against Iran.

Military Constraints Influence U.S. Strategy

According to The New York Times, President Trump has temporarily shelved plans to significantly expand U.S. strikes against Iran after senior military commanders warned that doing so could dangerously deplete stocks of Patriot interceptor missiles and other critical air defence systems needed to protect American forces stationed across the Middle East.

The report said the administration is balancing military limitations against the risks of broader regional escalation while maintaining economic pressure on Tehran and leaving diplomatic channels open.

The apparent shortage of key defensive munitions has emerged as an increasingly important factor shaping U.S. military planning.

Iran Suspends Retaliatory Operations

Iran has also indicated a reduction in hostilities following the reported U.S. pause in offensive operations.

Army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia said Tehran halted its retaliatory strikes after Washington suspended its attacks.

“In the last two nights, the U.S. stopped its attacks and, since our response was retaliatory, we also stopped our retaliatory operations,” Akraminia said.

The reciprocal pause has raised cautious hopes that diplomacy could once again take precedence over military confrontation, although both sides remain deeply divided over Iran’s nuclear programme and broader regional security issues.