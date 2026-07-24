Patrice Motsepe Rules Out South African Presidency and FIFA Bid Amid Succession Speculation

JOHANNESBURG – South African billionaire businessman and Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe has publicly ruled out any intention to contest the South African presidency or seek the leadership of FIFA, attempting to put an end to months of speculation linking him to two of the world’s most influential leadership positions.

Speaking to journalists in Johannesburg, the African Rainbow Minerals founder said he had no plans to enter frontline politics and remained committed to his business interests and his responsibilities at CAF, where his current term runs until 2029.

“I have absolutely no ambition to become President of South Africa,” Motsepe told reporters. “South Africa has many capable leaders, and my focus remains on business and African football.”

He also dismissed speculation that he could eventually succeed Gianni Infantino as President of FIFA.

“I have no desire or ambition to be President of FIFA. That does not excite me,” he said.

Motsepe’s intervention comes as succession debates within the governing African National Congress (ANC) gather momentum ahead of the party’s next leadership cycle and the eventual departure of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Although Ramaphosa has not formally announced his succession plans, political discussion within the ANC has increasingly focused on potential successors capable of leading both the party and the Government after the next electoral cycle.

While Motsepe has consistently denied any political ambitions, his name has repeatedly surfaced in political commentary because of his extensive business credentials, international profile and close family ties to President Ramaphosa through marriage. Political analysts have frequently described him as a figure who could appeal to both investors and sections of the ANC seeking a reform-oriented leadership candidate.

However, there is no indication that Motsepe has entered the ANC succession race, and his latest remarks appear intended to remove his name from speculation.

According to ANC insiders cited by South African media, the succession contest is increasingly expected to centre on senior figures already occupying leadership positions within the governing party and government. Among the names regularly mentioned are Deputy President Paul Mashatile, former Gauteng Premier and businessman Tokyo Sexwale, and ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, although no official nominations have yet been made and the party’s internal processes remain at an early stage.

Political analysts note that the ANC’s succession contest is likely to intensify over the coming months as different factions begin positioning themselves ahead of the party’s elective conference. The outcome will have significant implications not only for the ANC but also for South Africa’s economic policy direction, investor confidence and the stability of the Government of National Unity.

Motsepe’s decision to publicly reject both political office and a future FIFA presidency removes one of the country’s most prominent business leaders from immediate succession speculation. Nevertheless, observers suggest his influence is likely to remain significant through his leadership in business, mining, banking, philanthropy and African football, sectors in which he continues to play a prominent continental role.

For now, Motsepe has made his position unequivocal: his future lies in business and sport rather than electoral politics.