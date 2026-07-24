U.S. Tightens Global Visa Rules, Targets Cybercriminals and Their Families in Sweeping Anti-Fraud Crackdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The United States has unveiled a far-reaching visa restriction policy aimed at cybercriminals and their immediate family members, marking a significant escalation in Washington’s campaign against transnational online fraud following billions of dollars in losses suffered by American victims.

According to Business Insider Africa, the new measures will empower U.S. authorities to deny entry visas to foreign nationals involved in cyber-enabled crimes, including investment scams, online fraud and sextortion, while extending the restrictions to close family members linked to those criminal networks.

The policy was announced by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said the initiative forms part of President Donald Trump’s broader strategy to combat increasingly sophisticated international cybercrime syndicates targeting American citizens.

Implemented under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act, the policy authorises the State Department to refuse visas to individuals determined to have participated in, facilitated or benefited from cyber-enabled criminal activities. Immediate family members may also face travel restrictions, reflecting a more aggressive effort to disrupt the financial and personal networks supporting organised cybercrime.

The announcement follows President Trump’s Executive Order 14390 on Combating Cybercrime, Fraud, and Predatory Schemes Against American Citizens, which directed federal agencies to intensify enforcement against international scam operations and strengthen cooperation with foreign governments.

According to U.S. authorities, online investment fraud has emerged as one of the fastest-growing forms of financial crime. The State Department estimates that Americans lost at least US$10 billion to investment scams during 2024, with many of the schemes conducted through sophisticated online operations targeting victims via social media, messaging platforms and fraudulent investment applications.

Officials also expressed growing concern over the rise in online sextortion cases, particularly those targeting children and young adults. These crimes frequently involve criminals coercing victims into sending explicit images before demanding money under threats of public exposure.

As reported by Business Insider Africa, U.S. officials believe many of the world’s largest cyber fraud syndicates operate across multiple jurisdictions, with some networks linked to organised criminal groups involved in money laundering, human trafficking and other forms of transnational organised crime.

Secretary Rubio said the United States intends to deploy a comprehensive range of enforcement tools beyond visa restrictions. These include financial sanctions, criminal prosecutions, asset forfeitures, extradition requests and enhanced intelligence-sharing with international law enforcement agencies.

“By restricting visa issuance to those responsible for or complicit in these criminal enterprises, we are sending a clear message that the United States will pursue those who exploit and defraud American citizens,” Rubio said.

Although Washington did not identify specific countries or criminal organisations affected by the new policy, officials acknowledged that cybercrime has become increasingly global, with networks operating across Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe and Latin America.

The latest move is expected to have implications for countries that continue to experience high levels of cyber-enabled financial crime. Across Africa, governments have strengthened cooperation with U.S. authorities, Interpol and other international partners in recent years to combat online fraud, digital financial crimes and cross-border cybercriminal activities.

Analysts say the policy also reflects the growing use of immigration controls as a foreign policy and law enforcement instrument. By extending visa restrictions to immediate family members, Washington is seeking to increase pressure on criminal organisations whose leaders often rely on international mobility and overseas financial networks.

According to Business Insider Africa, the new restrictions form part of a broader U.S. strategy to deter cyber-enabled crime by raising the personal and financial costs for those operating international fraud schemes. As cybercrime continues to evolve into a multi-billion-dollar global industry, the United States appears determined to expand both its domestic enforcement capabilities and its international reach in pursuing individuals responsible for digital crimes targeting American citizens.