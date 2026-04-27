Russian-Forces Thwart Major French-Backed Coup Attempt in Mali Amid Escalating Sahel Instability

BAMAKO — A Russian-backed paramilitary force operating in Mali has claimed it foiled a large-scale coup attempt over the weekend, following coordinated attacks across key military and government installations, in what could mark one of the most significant security incidents in the Sahel in recent years.

The group, known as Africa Corps, said between 10,000 and 12,000 fighters launched simultaneous assaults on Saturday targeting strategic locations in the capital Bamako, the military hub of Kati, and northern cities including Gao, Kidal and Sévaré.

In a statement circulated on social media, the paramilitary force said the attackers attempted to seize critical infrastructure, including the presidential palace, military barracks and a major munitions depot in Kati—long considered a nerve centre of Mali’s armed forces.

Disputed claims and unclear actors

Africa Corps attributed the offensive to a coalition of militant networks, including the Front for the Liberation of Africa and an affiliate of Al-Qaeda operating in the Sahara. The group further alleged the involvement of “Ukrainian mercenaries” and indirect support from Western intelligence agencies.

Those claims remain unverified, and neither Ukraine nor Western governments have issued any immediate response.

According to the paramilitary group, its forces have since secured all targeted sites and “neutralised more than 1,000 fighters,” restoring control across affected areas. Mali’s transitional authorities have yet to release detailed figures or independently confirm the scale of the incident.

Rising instability in Mali

If confirmed, the scale and coordination of the reported attacks would underscore the fragile security situation in Mali, where the military-led government has struggled to contain a complex web of insurgencies since seizing power.

Northern regions, including Kidal and Gao, have long been contested by separatist movements and jihadist groups, while Bamako itself has remained relatively insulated from large-scale violence—until now.

The reported attacks come amid renewed clashes involving Tuareg factions and Islamist militants, highlighting the persistent volatility of the Sahel region.

Expanding Russian footprint

The incident also draws attention to the growing role of Russian-linked security actors in West Africa. Since the withdrawal of French forces and the scaling back of Western military engagement, Mali’s authorities have deepened ties with Moscow, relying increasingly on paramilitary support to combat insurgencies.

Africa Corps is widely seen as part of this evolving security architecture, stepping into a space previously dominated by Western-backed operations.

Analysts say the situation reflects a broader geopolitical shift, as Russia expands its influence in Africa while Western powers recalibrate their presence.

Strategic implications

The alleged coup attempt—whether fully substantiated or not—signals a potential escalation in both domestic instability and international competition in the Sahel.

For regional governments and international stakeholders, the developments raise urgent questions about the sustainability of current security arrangements, the risk of further fragmentation and the broader implications of external involvement in African conflict zones.

As Mali continues to navigate a precarious political transition, the events of the weekend highlight the enduring challenge of restoring stability in one of the world’s most volatile regions.