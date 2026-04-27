Diddy Seeks $100 Million Court Win as ‘Freak-Off Tapes’ Accuser Fails to Respond

NEW YORK — Hip-hop mogul Sean Combs is pushing for a major legal victory, filing for a $100 million default judgment against a man who accused him of possessing explicit “freak-off” tapes involving celebrities and minors.

The move comes after Courtney Burgess failed to respond to Combs’ defamation lawsuit, effectively opening the door for a ruling in the Bad Boy Records founder’s favour without a full trial.

Claims and counterclaims

The dispute stems from a 2024 television interview in which Burgess alleged he had obtained 11 flash drives containing compromising footage linked to Combs’ alleged private parties. He claimed the material had been given to him by the late Kim Porter, Combs’ former partner who died in 2018.

Burgess further alleged that some individuals in the videos were minors and appeared to be under the influence—claims that Combs has strongly denied, describing them as “outlandish” and defamatory.

Combs initially filed suit in January 2025 seeking $50 million in damages, before increasing the claim to $100 million later that year, citing significant reputational harm.

Legal strategy amid mounting pressure

The request for a default judgment signals a strategic attempt by Combs’ legal team to secure a decisive court victory at a time when the music executive faces multiple legal setbacks.

A New York judge recently dismissed a separate $100 million defamation lawsuit brought by Combs against media outlets over a documentary about his life, marking a notable blow to his legal campaign.

At the same time, Combs is appealing a criminal conviction related to interstate transportation for prostitution, for which he was sentenced to four years in prison in July 2025. His lawyers have argued that events described as “freak-off” parties were in fact staged performances protected under free speech laws.

What a default judgment means

If granted, the default judgment would hand Combs a legal win without requiring him to prove the substance of his claims in court, due to Burgess’s failure to mount a defence.

However, legal analysts note that such a ruling would be limited in scope. While it could bolster Combs’ efforts to challenge damaging allegations, it would not affect his criminal conviction or accelerate his expected release date, currently set for April 2028.

For now, the case represents one of the few remaining legal avenues where Combs could secure a favourable outcome, even as broader legal battles continue to define his public and professional trajectory.