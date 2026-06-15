Mozambican Ruling Party Calls for Review of Diplomatic Relations With South Africa Amid Mounting Xenophobic Terrorist Attacks

The Political Commission of the Mozambican Liberation Front (Frelimo, the ruling party) states that the “wave of xenophobia” in neighbouring South Africa, in which nine Mozambicans have already died and more than 700 have been repatriated, “jeopardises” “long-standing, healthy” relations.

In the final communiqué issued following the 70th ordinary session of that body, held in Maputo and chaired by the party president and head of state, Daniel Chapo, it is stated that the Frelimo Political Commission “condemns the wave of xenophobia occurring in the Republic of South Africa, characterised by violence against immigrants, including Mozambicans”.

“This situation undermines collective efforts to maintain healthy historical relations between the two countries, the Southern African region and the African continent in general,” the statement reads.

Furthermore, the Political Commission of the Frelimo party, which has been in power in Mozambique since 1975, “highlights the actions of the Mozambican authorities, through their consular missions in South Africa and the country’s disaster management bodies, which have been carrying out efforts to assist Mozambican citizens who are victims of xenophobia, notably the repatriation of over 700 Mozambicans to their home provinces”.

The Mozambican government expressed concern on Tuesday about the “resurgence of anti-immigration rhetoric” in South Africa, fearing the situation could worsen by the end of the month, following the return of 714 citizens to the country in recent days.

“We are currently paying close attention to the resurgence of anti-immigrant rhetoric in South Africa, which could lead to a risk of the situation worsening by the end of this month. For this reason, our government will remain vigilant to protect, assist and integrate those who will suffer as a result of this situation,” said Ussene Isse, spokesperson for the Cabinet.

He added that the government had “assessed the situation of xenophobia in South Africa and developments regarding the situation of the Mozambicans affected”, which has already resulted in nine deaths among hundreds of Mozambican citizens in the neighbouring country, particularly in the province of Western Cape, at the end of May.

By 7 June, he said, 714 Mozambicans had been repatriated and sent to their provinces of origin, such as Gaza (392), Maputo (161) and Inhambane (119).

“Most of those affected are young people with irregular documentation and dependent on the unofficial sector, who report the loss of belongings and documents during the acts of violence. It is important to note that there are no records of Mozambican students among the victims of the reported incidents,” stated Isse, also assuring that the government is overseeing the process of repatriating the bodies of Mozambicans who died in these attacks.

He also stated that ministers from various sectors of the governments of Mozambique and South Africa “are in contact”, with a view to “resolving the problem of xenophobia, whilst always calling for dialogue”.

“The government urges all Mozambicans who feel they are in danger to contact the diplomatic missions and consulates of Mozambique in South Africa and calls on all citizens to migrate legally to neighbouring countries, to reduce vulnerability in such situations, as this has social and political repercussions,” concluded Isse.

Mozambique has around 300,000 citizens residing in South Africa, mainly workers in the mining and agricultural sectors.

South African anti-immigration protesters have given all foreigners until 30 June to leave the country, and the South African government has announced restrictions on migration policies in recent days.

Source: Lusa