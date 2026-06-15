PPC revenue jumps 14pc as turnaround initiatives pay off

PPC Zimbabwe revenue jumped by 14,3 percent to R3,6 billion in the year to March from R3,1 billion in the same period last year, driven by turnaround initiatives, improved operational performance and increased market demand.

The cement manufacturer said the performance reflected the positive impact of strategic changes implemented across the business, which enabled the company to capture growth opportunities in the market and strengthen its financial position.

Cement volumes increased by 18,2 percent during the period, supported by improved production efficiency and sustained demand from key market segments.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 13 percent to R961 million, compared with R849 million in the previous financial year, highlighting improved profitability despite cost pressures affecting the business environment.

“In Zimbabwe, the operating environment is anticipated to remain sound, supporting steady and sustainable growth. Turnaround initiatives gained traction in the current period, including, importantly, an increase in own clinker production of four percent due to operational efficiencies.

“Strong demand supported higher clinker imports to supplement production to meet market requirements. Overall, trading profit improved by 19,5 percent to R761 million from R637 million recorded in 2025,” said PPC chief executive Mr Matias Cardarelli in the statement of financials for the review period.

Overall, EBITDA margins declined marginally by 0,3 percentage points to 26,9 percent from 27,2 percent in the previous year.

PPC Zimbabwe said that profitability improved significantly in the second half of the financial year, with EBITDA margins recovering to 30,9 percent during the period.

The company recorded a significant improvement in cash generation, with net cash inflow before financing activities increasing to US$37,6 million from US$16,8 million in the prior year.