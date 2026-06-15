Israel Ebola travel ban on five African states sparks diplomatic row with Kenya

JERUSALEM/NAIROBI – Israel has introduced sweeping travel restrictions on foreign nationals from five African countries over Ebola-related concerns, triggering diplomatic backlash from Kenya, which insists it has recorded no cases of the disease and calls the move unjustified.

Under a directive issued by Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority, airlines operating flights to Israel have been instructed to deny boarding to foreign citizens and residents from the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Rwanda, Kenya, and Uganda. The measures also apply to any foreign traveller of any nationality who has visited any of the listed countries within 21 days prior to departure.

The order effectively places a pre-boarding screening requirement on airlines, obliging them to question all non-Israeli passengers about recent travel history and prevent boarding if exposure to the listed countries is confirmed. Israeli citizens and permanent residents are exempt from the restrictions.

The move comes amid renewed concern over Ebola outbreaks in parts of East and Central Africa, prompting several governments to tighten surveillance, screening, and border health protocols. Health authorities globally have been on alert following sporadic flare-ups of the virus, which is known for its high fatality rate and rapid transmission in outbreak zones.

However, the inclusion of Kenya in the list has sparked a strong diplomatic protest from Nairobi. Kenyan officials argue that the country has not recorded any Ebola cases and has instead been actively involved in regional disease monitoring and response systems.

Korir Sing’Oei, Kenya’s Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, publicly criticised the decision, saying Kenya “strongly protests” its inclusion among restricted countries. He noted that Kenya has conducted extensive surveillance efforts, including more than 80,000 tests, without detecting a single case of Ebola.

Kenya’s government has framed the decision as inconsistent with epidemiological evidence, warning that broad travel bans risk undermining trust and cooperation in regional public health systems. As East Africa’s major aviation and commercial hub, Kenya also argues that such measures could have wider implications for trade, tourism, and diplomatic relations if maintained.

The dispute highlights the continuing tension between precautionary border health measures and their diplomatic consequences, particularly when restrictions are applied to countries without confirmed infections.

While Israel maintains the measures are designed to reduce potential importation risks during a period of regional vulnerability, affected African states are pushing back, warning that blanket restrictions risk stigmatising countries and disrupting international mobility without clear scientific justification.

The restrictions remain in place as health authorities continue to monitor Ebola activity across the region.