Zimbabwe Central Bank Urges Banks to Cut Lending Rates

HARARE — The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe is pressing commercial banks to pass recent monetary policy easing through to borrowers, arguing that persistently expensive credit is constraining investment and limiting the flow of finance into productive sectors of the economy.

The central bank has progressively reduced its policy rate from 35% to 25%, while the interest rate on funding under the Targeted Finance Facility (TFF) has been cut from 20% to 15%. The policy shift is intended to lower the cost of finance for businesses, particularly those operating in agriculture, manufacturing, mining and other sectors capable of expanding production and employment.

The issue now is transmission. Lower central-bank rates have little practical effect on the wider economy if commercial banks continue charging businesses lending rates that remain prohibitively high.

For companies, the cost of credit directly influences decisions on working capital, inventory, equipment purchases, factory expansion and new production capacity. Where borrowing costs exceed the expected return from an investment, otherwise viable projects are likely to be postponed or abandoned.

Monetary easing must reach the real economy

The RBZ’s intervention reflects a broader economic principle: monetary policy becomes effective only when changes in the central bank’s policy stance are transmitted through the financial system into household and corporate borrowing.

A lower policy rate should, in theory, reduce banks’ marginal cost of funds and eventually translate into cheaper credit. That process can stimulate private-sector investment, increase demand for capital goods and improve productive capacity.

But the transmission mechanism is neither automatic nor immediate.

Banks must still price loans for credit risk, liquidity, operating costs, capital requirements and expected inflation. In Zimbabwe’s case, businesses also operate against a background of exchange-rate uncertainty and uneven cash flows, which can cause lenders to maintain substantial risk premiums even when the policy rate falls.

The RBZ’s challenge is therefore to ensure that monetary easing does not remain confined to the banking system’s balance sheet but reaches businesses capable of converting credit into economic output.

Productive sectors at the centre of the strategy

Agriculture, manufacturing and mining are particularly important because additional financing in these sectors can generate output rather than merely increase consumption.

A manufacturer able to obtain affordable working capital can purchase raw materials, increase production and utilise previously idle capacity. An agricultural producer can finance inputs, irrigation and equipment. A mining company can fund exploration, processing capacity or productivity-enhancing machinery.

The economic multiplier from such lending can be considerably larger than that associated with credit used primarily for short-term consumption.

This is why the cost of borrowing matters beyond individual businesses. If productive companies cannot access reasonably priced finance, Zimbabwe risks constraining investment precisely when it needs higher domestic production and greater industrial capacity.

The cost of waiting

High interest rates also create an opportunity cost for businesses.

A company considering a new factory may calculate that a project can generate a 15% annual return. If the cost of debt is materially above that level, borrowing becomes economically unattractive even though the underlying project is productive.

The same applies to smaller businesses. Expensive overdrafts and working-capital facilities can absorb margins that would otherwise have been reinvested into stock, machinery, employment or expansion.

Lower lending rates can consequently alter corporate behaviour by making projects that were previously marginal financially viable.

For banks, however, the response must be balanced against credit risk. An aggressive reduction in lending rates without adequate underwriting could simply transfer risk from borrowers to bank balance sheets. The objective should therefore be cheaper productive credit, not indiscriminate credit expansion.

A test for Zimbabwe’s banking sector

The RBZ’s latest position places commercial banks at the centre of the next phase of economic recovery.

The question is no longer simply whether monetary policy has become less restrictive. It is whether the banking sector will transmit that easing sufficiently to alter investment decisions in the real economy.

If lending rates fall, viable businesses should have greater capacity to finance inventories, modernise equipment, expand production and undertake new capital projects. Increased investment should, in turn, support employment, domestic supply and economic growth.

For Zimbabwe, the ultimate measure of monetary easing will therefore not be the movement of the policy rate from 35% to 25%.

It will be whether a manufacturer can borrow more cheaply, an agricultural producer can finance the next season, a mining company can expand capacity and a growing business can obtain working capital without the cost of finance making the underlying investment uneconomic.

That is the transmission mechanism the RBZ is now trying to unlock.