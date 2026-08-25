Zimbabwe stocks edge higher as selective buying lifts ZSE indices

HARARE — Zimbabwean equities extended their recent gains on Tuesday, with the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) All Share Index rising 0.66% to 481.17 points as investors continued to accumulate selected counters despite relatively thin market activity.

The ZSE recorded 78 trades, generating ZWG54.39 million in turnover, while total market capitalisation increased to ZWG107.70 billion. The ZSE Top 10 gained 0.72% to 484.41 points, while the Top 15 rose 0.59% to 497.56 points.

The broader market advance was supported by strength in consumer-facing and financial counters, with the Consumer Staples Index gaining 1.11%, the strongest performance among the main sector indices. Financials rose 0.17%, while the Agriculture Index added 0.13%. The New Industrial Index was marginally lower, slipping 0.02%.

The Small Cap Index was unchanged, while the Mid Cap Index advanced 0.42%.

The day’s trading, however, continued to expose one of the defining characteristics of Zimbabwe’s capital market: significant movements in share prices can occur on relatively modest liquidity.

FIDL was the strongest performer, gaining 14.29% to 92 cents, followed by TNCI, which rose 6.30% to 32.65 cents. Proplastics advanced 3.67% to 120 cents, while ZBFH and Meikles gained 2.71% and 2.60%, respectively.

At the other end of the market, Ariston Holdings fell 12.02% to 6.47 cents, while Sable Chemicals dropped 6.65% to four cents. Zimplow declined 3.92%, Rainbow Tourism Group lost 2.09%, and ZSE Holdings slipped 0.78%.

The disparity between the market’s more than ZWG107 billion valuation and the relatively modest daily turnover remains an important consideration for investors. Market gains are therefore not necessarily synonymous with a broad-based improvement in liquidity.

An equity-market analyst told The Zimbabwe Financial Mail that Tuesday’s performance should be interpreted as evidence of selective investor conviction rather than a wholesale return of liquidity to the market.

“The market continues to show pockets of strong price performance, but liquidity remains the structural constraint. Until turnover broadens across a much larger number of counters, investors should be cautious about interpreting daily index movements as evidence of a broad market re-rating,” the analyst said.

The comment captures the unusual investment environment facing Zimbabwean equities, where the combination of currency considerations, limited investable assets, inflation expectations and relatively shallow market depth can produce substantial movements in individual counters.

Investors turn increasingly to company fundamentals

The market is also entering a more information-intensive phase, with a series of corporate announcements providing investors with fresh evidence on the underlying performance of listed companies.

Meikles issued a further cautionary statement on Monday, while Dairibord released reviewed half-year financial results in both ZWG and US-dollar terms. Dairibord also remains the subject of a further cautionary announcement relating to potential corporate activity.

Zimbabwe’s dual reporting environment remains particularly significant for investors attempting to distinguish nominal earnings growth from genuine improvements in operating performance.

With companies increasingly reporting in both local and hard currency terms, investors are placing greater emphasis on US-dollar revenue, margins, cash generation, working-capital requirements and the sustainability of earnings rather than relying solely on ZWG-denominated share-price movements.

“The market is moving into a phase where operational performance matters more,” another market analyst told The Zimbabwe Financial Mail. “Revenue growth, margins, working capital and cash generation will ultimately determine whether the recent share-price gains can be supported by fundamentals.”

That shift is potentially important for Zimbabwe’s equity market, particularly after several years in which monetary instability and exchange-rate movements often dominated investment decisions.

REITs provide a contrasting picture

The listed property market also delivered a notable signal, with the Tigere Real Estate Investment Trust rising 4.60% to 111.93 cents and reaching a market capitalisation of approximately ZWG2.1 billion.

The Revitus Real Estate Investment Trust was unchanged at 212.83 cents, with a market capitalisation of about ZWG783.9 million.

The contrasting performance reflects the growing importance of listed real estate as an alternative asset class in Zimbabwe, particularly for investors seeking exposure to property income and capital preservation.

The relative stability of the REIT segment also comes as Zimbabwe’s broader property market continues to adapt to changing monetary conditions, construction costs and demand for income-producing assets.

A market caught between recovery and structural constraints

Tuesday’s session comes against a broader improvement in Zimbabwean equities this year. Independent market data show the Zimbabwean market had gained substantially over the preceding 12 months, although recent weekly performance has been comparatively subdued.

The market’s challenge is that rising valuations have not necessarily been accompanied by a commensurate deepening of liquidity.

This creates an important distinction between market appreciation and market development.

For Zimbabwe to develop a deeper and more efficient capital market, analysts say the country needs broader institutional participation, greater availability of investable securities, improved corporate governance and more predictable monetary and exchange-rate conditions.

The migration of major companies between the ZSE and the US-dollar-denominated Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) has also changed the structure of Zimbabwe’s capital markets, with investors increasingly able to choose between local-currency and hard-currency exposure.

The ZSE has consequently been operating within a capital-market ecosystem that is becoming more segmented rather than simply expanding in one direction.

The significance of this shift was underlined earlier this month when Old Mutual’s migration from the ZSE to VFEX was approved, with trading commencing on August 12.

At the same time, Zimbabwe’s capital-market infrastructure is expanding beyond conventional equities. CBZ Holdings is planning a US$600 million bond programme to be listed on VFEX, targeting regional and international investors to finance infrastructure and development projects.

For Zimbabwe’s financial system, such developments could gradually broaden the market from being predominantly an equity-trading venue into a more comprehensive capital-raising platform.

Fundamentals will determine the next leg

For now, however, investors remain highly selective.

The combination of rising indices, uneven counter performance and modest turnover suggests that confidence is returning in parts of the market, but that investors have yet to demonstrate the broad-based conviction required for a sustained liquidity cycle.

“The important question is no longer simply whether the index can rise,” an equity analyst told The Zimbabwe Financial Mail. “The test is whether earnings, cash flows and balance-sheet strength can catch up with valuations. If they do, the current market recovery can become more fundamentally grounded; if they do not, individual counters could remain vulnerable to sharp corrections.”

That distinction is likely to become increasingly important as Zimbabwean companies report their half-year and full-year results and investors assess whether nominal growth is translating into genuine increases in US-dollar earnings and shareholder value.

For Tuesday, however, the message from the ZSE was relatively clear: buyers remain present, selected counters continue to attract strong interest, but the market still lacks the depth and liquidity needed to turn isolated rallies into a fully fledged broad-based bull market.