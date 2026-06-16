Mnangagwa’s Constitutional Amendment Power-Grab Scheme Rocked by Bribing Scandals

The debate surrounding Constitution Amendment Bill No. 3 (CAB3) has taken a fresh twist, with cash and vehicle donations linked to prominent businessmen and political figures triggering unease within Zanu PF and intensifying allegations of political inducement ahead of a crucial parliamentary vote.

The controversy comes as Parliament prepares to vote on the proposed constitutional amendments, which include provisions that would extend the terms of Parliament and local authorities by two years. Critics argue that the changes form part of a broader push to prolong President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tenure beyond the current electoral cycle.

At the centre of the storm are businessman Wicknell Chivayo and Presidential Investment Adviser Paul Tungwarara, whose recent high-profile donations have sparked fierce debate both within political circles and among the wider public.

Chivayo recently awarded vehicles and cash to legislators Remigious Matangira and Samantha Mureyani after they publicly supported CAB3 during parliamentary debates.

The donations immediately drew criticism from opposition politicians, civic groups and some Zanu PF members, who questioned the timing of the gifts and their potential impact on the integrity of the legislative process.

The businessman has previously pledged millions of dollars in donations to legislators, although one such proposal was later withdrawn following criticism from senior ruling party officials.

Meanwhile, Tungwarara’s decision to offer a vehicle and financial assistance to political activist Rutendo Matinyarare has also generated controversy.

Matinyarare had emerged as a vocal critic of both President Mnangagwa and CAB3, accusing individuals within government and the ruling party of failing to honour commitments relating to work he claimed to have undertaken in support of Zimbabwe’s international image and anti-sanctions campaigns.

The donation, which followed public exchanges between Tungwarara and Matinyarare on social media, was interpreted by some observers as an attempt to defuse tensions and move a public dispute into private dialogue.

However, the gesture was criticised by some ruling party supporters who argued that it appeared to reward criticism directed at the President.

Former Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has been among the most vocal critics of the donations, warning that gifts made to lawmakers during a constitutional reform process risk undermining public confidence in Parliament.

“Parliament is an institution of the people. It represents the people and provides oversight over the Executive,” Mliswa said.

He argued that legislators should be insulated from any form of influence while discharging their constitutional responsibilities and warned against actions that could create perceptions of impropriety.

Mliswa maintained that constitutional reform should remain an institutional process driven by national interests rather than individual actors.

Responding to the growing controversy, Zanu PF Chief Whip Pupurai Togarepi urged caution, saying many of the allegations were being circulated through social media platforms.

“Should there be anything untoward about the said donations, both the donor and the recipient will be guided on the correct procedure to be followed,” he said.

Legal experts and political analysts have also entered the debate, with some suggesting that the donations reflect broader political and factional dynamics unfolding around the constitutional amendment process.

The controversy comes as Zanu PF prepares to mobilise support for the proposed constitutional changes through a planned “All Citizens Solidarity Rally” in Harare.

The rally, themed *People Have Spoken*, is expected to attract supporters from across the country and is intended to demonstrate public backing for the amendments.

Zanu PF National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha confirmed that the event would proceed, although he said the date was yet to be finalised.

“Insofar as I know, the rally will be held at a later date which will be announced in due course,” he said.

With Parliament expected to make a decisive determination on CAB3 in the coming days, the debate over donations, political influence and constitutional reform is likely to remain at the centre of Zimbabwe’s political discourse.

The controversy has also reinforced concerns among critics that the battle over CAB3 extends beyond legal and constitutional questions and has become a broader contest over power, succession and the future direction of the country’s political system.

Source – newsday