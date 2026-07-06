Hippo Valley Eliminates Debt as Profit Surges, but Export Sugar Business Faces Margin Pressure

HARARE – Sugar producer Hippo Valley Estates Limited has strengthened its balance sheet by eliminating all interest-bearing debt and ending the financial year with a net cash position of US$13.4 million, marking a significant turnaround from a net debt position of US$8.9 million a year earlier.

The improved financial position follows a year of robust earnings growth, stronger operating cash flows and disciplined capital management, enabling the company to fully repay its borrowings while rewarding shareholders with a cash dividend.

For the year ended March 31, 2026, group revenue rose 15 percent to US$220.8 million, up from US$191.6 million in the previous financial year.

The stronger top-line performance translated into a sharp improvement in profitability, with operating profit climbing more than fourfold to US$33.6 million, compared with US$7.7 million in the prior year. Net profit after tax increased 79 percent to US$24.1 million.

Operating cash generation also strengthened considerably, with net cash generated from operations rising 245 percent to US$29.7 million, reflecting improved profitability and tighter working capital management.

The financial performance enabled the board to declare a final dividend of 1.50 US cents per share, payable on or about 30 July 2026.

Balance Sheet Transformation

The transition from net debt to a positive cash position represents one of the company’s most significant financial milestones in recent years.

A debt-free balance sheet gives Hippo Valley greater financial flexibility to fund capital projects internally, withstand commodity price volatility and respond more effectively to future investment opportunities without relying heavily on external borrowing.

For investors, the stronger liquidity position also improves the company’s resilience against cyclical fluctuations in both agricultural production and global sugar markets.

Export Volumes Rise Despite Weak Economics

Although export sugar shipments more than doubled during the year, management acknowledged that international sales continue to generate weaker returns than domestic sales.

Export volumes increased 114 percent to 92,518 tonnes, compared with 43,303 tonnes in the previous year, largely as the company monetised existing inventories.

However, the economics of the export business remain challenging.

Hippo Valley disclosed that prevailing export prices do not fully recover the fixed production cost of privately supplied sugarcane, estimated at US$71 per tonne. As a result, additional export sales contribute positively to short-term cash flow by reducing inventories, but they remain structurally margin-dilutive under current international market conditions.

In practical terms, the company is generating liquidity from export markets while sacrificing profitability on each incremental tonne sold abroad.

Because much of the exported sugar had already been produced, management noted that the associated production costs had effectively been incurred in prior periods. Consequently, disposing of the inventory improves cash generation despite the lower realised selling prices.

Domestic Market Continues to Drive Earnings

The domestic market remained the company’s primary earnings engine during the reporting period.

Local sugar sales reached 379,319 tonnes, generating significantly stronger margins than export markets owing to more favourable pricing and market conditions.

The contrast highlights the importance of Zimbabwe’s domestic market to Hippo Valley’s profitability. While exports remain necessary to manage excess production and inventory levels, sustainable earnings growth will continue to depend largely on domestic demand and pricing dynamics.

Outlook

Looking ahead to the 2027 financial year, Hippo Valley indicated that financial performance will increasingly depend on operational efficiency, production performance and the strength of local market demand rather than inventory liquidation through exports.

While export markets are expected to remain an important outlet for surplus production, management acknowledged that improved international sugar prices or lower production costs would be necessary for exports to become a meaningful contributor to profit rather than simply a source of cash flow.

With a debt-free balance sheet, stronger liquidity and improved profitability, Hippo Valley enters the new financial year from a considerably stronger financial position. Nevertheless, the company faces the ongoing challenge of balancing cash generation through exports against the need to preserve margins in an increasingly competitive global sugar market.