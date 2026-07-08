UK Police Name Zimbabwe-Born British Citizen Sought Over Suspected Triple Murder

LONDON – British police have identified a Zimbabwe-born British citizen as the prime suspect in the alleged murder of his wife and two young daughters after their bodies were discovered at their home in Great Denham, prompting an international manhunt.

According to Sky News, Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, 45, who is also known as Mark, is believed to have left the United Kingdom before the bodies were discovered and is thought to have travelled to Zimbabwe via **Heathrow Airport> on Saturday.

The victims are believed to be his wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, known as Zandile, and the couple’s daughters, Natalie Tshuma, 15, and Nala Tshuma, aged five. Formal identification is still pending.

The three bodies were discovered on Monday after officers from Bedfordshire Police forced entry into the family home following concerns that the occupants had not been seen for several days. Detectives subsequently launched a murder investigation, describing it as a complex and fast-moving inquiry.

Police have released a CCTV image of Tshuma and appealed directly to him to surrender to authorities.

“Mark, unthinkable harm has been caused to those around you, and this has left your relatives and friends utterly devastated,” Detective Inspector Lee Martin said, according to Sky News.

He added that investigators were working across international borders to locate the suspect.

“Criminal investigation knows no borders. We are actively working with national and international agencies to pursue every available line of enquiry to track you down. Please do the right thing, come forward and hand yourself in to local authorities,” Martin said.

The investigation has drawn the involvement of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, with detectives working alongside international law enforcement agencies following indications that the suspect may now be in Zimbabwe.

Police have also increased patrols in Great Denham to reassure residents while forensic teams continue examining the property and gathering evidence. Authorities have appealed to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the days leading up to the deaths, or who has information on Tshuma’s whereabouts, to contact police immediately.

The deaths have shocked the local Bedfordshire community, where neighbours described the family as quiet and respectful, with many leaving flowers outside the property in tribute to the victims.

The case is expected to involve close cooperation between British authorities and international partners should extradition or other cross-border legal processes become necessary.