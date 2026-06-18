Police intensify probe into US$1m illicit alcohol case

Police in Harare have arrested four foreign nationals and 42 workers after busting an illegal alcohol manufacturing operation in Southerton, where products and equipment worth over US$1 million were seized.

Investigations into the case are ongoing, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi has confirmed.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of four foreign nationals in connection with the manufacture of illicit alcoholic beverages, including Bouncer Vodka, Kitoko Brandy, Challenger Gin, 8PM Whisky, Royal 69 Liquor, Sixer Banana Spirit and Ice Cane Spirit at a factory located along Brodie Avenue, Southerton, Harare, on June 16, 2026,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

He added that 42 workers were also arrested for operating without food handlers’ medical certificates and without appropriate protective clothing.

“The arrest led to the recovery of substantial quantities of ethanol, blended alcoholic products, bottling and packaging equipment, storage tanks and packaging materials. The total value of the seized equipment, products and raw materials is estimated to be over US$1 million,” he said.

Zimbabwe 🇿🇼

Imagine someone setting up a plant like factory to make fake booze 🥃 pic.twitter.com/Y4AIGUbSpZ — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) June 18, 2026

Police investigations revealed that detectives from the CID Drugs and Narcotics unit acted on a tip-off on Tuesday and raided the premises, where they discovered that the suspects were unlawfully producing alcoholic beverages.

The suspects failed to produce food premises sanitary certificates and were allegedly blending ethanol with various flavourings to produce the illicit brands.

According to police, the alcohol content declared on the packaging was not supported by assay reports from the Government Analyst, raising concerns over the safety and authenticity of the products.

Comm Nyathi warned individuals and companies against engaging in the unlawful manufacture, distribution and sale of foodstuffs and alcoholic beverages that do not meet statutory health and safety standards.

He urged the public to report suspected illicit manufacturing activities, counterfeit products or unsafe food and beverage processing operations to their nearest police station or through the National Complaints Desk.