Arsenal and Atletico exchange penalty goals in 1-1 draw in 1st leg of Champions League semifinals

MADRID — Atletico Madrid and Arsenal drew 1-1 in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday.

It was a gritty encounter in Madrid between two clubs trying to return to the final after a long absence and looking to win the European title for the first time.

It was a harsh contrast to Tuesday’s semifinal, when defending champion Paris Saint-Germain edged Bayern Munich 5-4 in a thriller in France.

Viktor Gyökeres put Arsenal ahead at the Metropolitano stadium by converting a 44th-minute penalty kick. Julián Alvarez equalized for Atletico — also from the penalty spot — in the 56th.

Arsenal was awarded another penalty in the 78th after Eberechi Eze was brought down by David Hancko inside the area, but the call was overturned — several moments later — after a video review.

The second leg is next Tuesday in London. In the league phase of the competition, Arsenal routed Atletico 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

Atletico last made it to the Champions League final in 2016, when it lost to city rival Real Madrid.

Gyökeres broke the deadlock Wednesday from the penalty spot after he was brought down inside the area by Hancko, who was a bit late to the ball and slightly bumped the Arsenal striker from behind. The buildup came after Atletico lost possession in attack.

Atletico’s penalty came after a handball by Arsenal defender Ben White following a shot by Marcos Llorente. The call came after a video review. Alvarez converted the penalty with a firm shot for his 10th Champions League goal this season. He had to be replaced later in the second half with an apparent injury.

The penalty was Arsenal’s first attempt on target, but both teams had exchanged a few early chances. Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya had made a nice save on a shot by Alvarez, and Martin Odegaard — who also was later substituted — had his dangerous strike from inside the area blocked by Atletico defenders.

Alvarez led the Atletico attack but the connection with Antoine Griezmann and Ademola Lookman didn’t work well until the second half.

Alvarez almost curled in a free-kick strike after the break, and both Lookman and Griezmann had chances shortly afterward. Griezmann struck the post with a shot in the 63rd. Lookman, who had been doubtful to start because of a muscle injury, missed from close range later in the second half.

Many of the nearly 70,000 Atletico fans threw toilet paper from the stands before the match at the Metropolitano, creating a curtain of white paper.

Source: AP