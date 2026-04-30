Harare City Council warns of major crackdown on errant motorists

HARARE – The City of Harare has warned of a major crackdown to curb lawlessness on the roads as rogue motorists continue to flout traffic regulations and endangering lives.

Presiding over the Traffic Enforcement Officers Master Parade, Council Chamber Secretary Warren Chiwawa warned that it is “time up” for rogue motorists as innocent lives can not continue to be put at risk.

“Lawlessness on our roads cannot be tolerated,” Chiwawa warned.

“There is an urgent need to deal decisively with rogue drivers, particularly those who deliberately disregard traffic laws and put innocent lives at risk.”

He also raised concern over the growing number of enforcement officers injured while carrying out their duties, describing the situation as “deeply troubling and unacceptable.”

“The year 2025 recorded the highest number of serious injuries among our officers, with some sustaining permanent disabilities in the line of duty,” he said.

Chiwawa revealed that enforcement operations in 2025 generated US$1,150,233 from impounded and clamped vehicles, a figure that paints a grim picture of the scale of non-compliance.

“This reflects both the scale of enforcement and the extent of non-compliance we continue to confront,” he said. “It underscores the need for sustained, focused, and strategic enforcement.”

He added that the trend has persisted into 2026, with thousands of motorists still being caught on the wrong side of the law.

Over 58,830 vehicles were impounded in 2025.

“In the first quarter of 2026, monthly statistics are as follows: January recorded 4,428 vehicles, February 4,167, and March 4,605. This brings the total revenue to US$87,376 for the first quarter,” Chiwawa said.

The city is now pivoting toward technology-driven enforcement, in line with the government’s digitalisation agenda.

Chiwawa said these reforms are expected to ease Harare’s chronic congestion, a long-standing grievance among motorists.

“We are deliberately moving away from excessive human interface,” Chiwawa said.

“The integration of technology into traffic management will improve efficiency, enhance transparency, and significantly reduce opportunities for abuse.”