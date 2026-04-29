Chatunga Mugabe Fined R600,000 (≈US$32,000) and Deported as Co-Accused Jailed

CAPE TOWN — Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe Fined R600,000 (≈ US$32,000) and Deported, Co-Accused Jailed in South Africa Shooting Case

Bellarmine “Chatunga” Mugabe, son of the late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, has been fined R600,000 (approximately US$32,000) and deported to Zimbabwe following his conviction on firearm and immigration-related offences in South Africa.

His co-accused, Tobias Matonhodze, was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to charges including attempted murder linked to the same incident.

The two appeared before the Alexandra Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where sentencing was handed down in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this year at a residence in Johannesburg.

Immediate Deportation

Following the ruling, Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe was escorted from court to OR Tambo International Airport, where he was immediately deported to Zimbabwe.

Mugabe had earlier pleaded guilty to offences relating to the unlawful possession and use of a firearm, as well as violations of South Africa’s immigration laws. However, he avoided a conviction on the more serious charge of attempted murder.

Custodial Sentence for Co-Accused

In contrast, Tobias Matonhodze received a direct custodial sentence after admitting to attempted murder and related offences. The court determined that his role in the shooting warranted imprisonment, reflecting the gravity of the offence.

The case stems from a February altercation in Johannesburg during which a victim was shot and seriously injured.

Broader Context

The case has attracted considerable attention due to the Mugabe family’s political prominence. Legal observers say the outcome underscores South Africa’s enforcement of firearm and immigration laws irrespective of status.

With sentencing concluded, the matter highlights the growing emphasis on legal accountability in cross-border cases involving high-profile individuals.