Mwonzora defiant after alleged death threat over Muchena meeting

HARARE – Opposition MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora has vowed to proceed with plans to meet retired Air Marshal Henry Muchena despite allegedly receiving a death threat warning him against engaging the former military commander.

The threat comes amid rising political tensions surrounding the proposed Constitution Amendment No. 3 Bill (CAB 3), which has drawn strong opposition from political parties, civil society organisations, and retired senior military and government officials.

According to the MDC, Mwonzora received a threatening text message on Saturday written in Shona, which read: “Siyana zvako nekuda kusangana naMuchena ndoopauchafira iwe” (“Do not meet retired General Muchena, that is where you will die”).

Speaking to NewsDay, Mwonzora said he would not be intimidated by the threat and insisted it had strengthened his resolve rather than deterred him.

“What they cannot do is threaten Zimbabweans and Muchena is a Zimbabwean. I meet every person if the need arises,” he said in remarks to NewsDay.

Mwonzora also said he had not initially planned to meet Muchena, but suggested the alleged intimidation had prompted him to reconsider.

The controversy unfolds against the backdrop of growing resistance to CAB 3, a constitutional amendment proposal that seeks to extend the terms of office for the President, Members of Parliament, senators and councillors from five to seven years. The Bill also proposes changes to the presidential electoral system, including provisions that would give Parliament a greater role in selecting the President.

The proposed changes have sparked widespread national debate, legal challenges, and political mobilisation from both supporters and opponents of the legislation.

Retired Air Marshal Henry Muchena is part of a group of former senior military officers and ex-civil servants who have publicly urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to abandon plans to extend presidential tenure through constitutional amendments. The group has also petitioned Parliament, arguing that such far-reaching changes should instead be decided through a national referendum.

While critics insist a referendum is necessary, Zanu-PF and parliamentary authorities have maintained that the amendments do not require one.

Tensions around the constitutional debate have reportedly escalated in recent weeks, with several activists and political figures alleging intimidation linked to their opposition to the Bill.

Human rights activist Youngerson Matete, who challenged parliamentary proceedings related to CAB 3 in the High Court, is said to have received a bullet accompanied by a warning demanding that he withdraw his legal challenge. Despite this, he has indicated he will continue pursuing the case.

In another incident, Joelson Mugari of the National Democratic Working Group reportedly received a threatening call after notifying police of a planned peaceful demonstration against the amendments.

Mwonzora has since called on the ruling Zanu-PF party to guarantee political tolerance and protect citizens’ rights to express dissenting views, while reiterating his call for a referendum on the proposed constitutional changes.

Political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya condemned the reported threats, describing them as unacceptable and damaging to Zimbabwe’s democratic processes. Ngwenya urged authorities to investigate the incidents and ensure accountability for those responsible.

As debate over CAB 3 intensifies, concerns continue to mount among opposition parties, civil society organisations, and governance advocates over the increasingly charged political environment and reports of intimidation targeting critics of the proposed reforms.