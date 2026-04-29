ASB Hospitality Secures Full Ownership of Kingdom Hotel as Zimbabwe Portfolio Expands

HARARE —Zimbabwe’s hospitality sector is undergoing a significant shift following the consolidation of key premium assets by ASB Hospitality Zimbabwe Ltd, a subsidiary of Dubai-based Albwardy Investment, which has now assumed 100% ownership of the Kingdom Hotel in Victoria Falls.

The acquisition marks a further expansion of Albwardy’s footprint in Zimbabwe’s high-end tourism market, with the Victoria Falls property set to undergo extensive refurbishment and rebranding as part of a broader strategy to reposition assets under internationally recognised luxury standards.

Strategic Expansion in Zimbabwe’s Luxury Segment

The latest transaction builds on ASB Hospitality’s earlier acquisition and rebranding of the iconic Meikles Hotel into the Hyatt Regency Harare The Meikles, signalling a clear focus on premium asset optimisation and global brand alignment.

That deal, approved without conditions by the Competition and Tariff Commission, saw Albwardy Investment acquire the Meikles hospitality business from Meikles Limited through its local investment vehicle. The transaction, estimated by market sources at around US$20 million, remains one of the most notable recent investments in Zimbabwe’s tourism sector.

Regulatory clearance concluded that the acquisition would not distort competition or result in excessive market concentration.

Victoria Falls: High-Value Tourism Play

The full acquisition of Kingdom Hotel positions ASB Hospitality to capitalise on the strategic importance of Victoria Falls, one of Africa’s most prominent tourist destinations and a key foreign currency earner for Zimbabwe.

Industry analysts view the planned refurbishment as part of a wider effort to upgrade infrastructure in the resort town, aligning hospitality standards with growing international demand for luxury travel experiences.

“Victoria Falls remains one of the strongest tourism brands on the continent. Investment into premium accommodation is critical to sustaining its global competitiveness,” a Harare-based tourism analyst said.

Albwardy’s Global Hospitality Model

Albwardy Investment operates a diversified global portfolio spanning hospitality, retail, engineering, and food distribution, with annual revenues exceeding US$1 billion. Its hospitality division manages over 16 hotel properties across four continents, often in partnership with leading international brands.

The group’s model typically involves acquiring, refurbishing, and rebranding assets to align with globally recognised hotel operators, enhancing both asset value and operational performance.

Its portfolio includes partnerships with brands such as Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, alongside lifestyle and leisure developments in the Middle East, Africa, and beyond.

Zimbabwe Tourism Outlook

Zimbabwe’s hospitality sector is gradually recovering, supported by renewed investor interest and government efforts to attract foreign capital. The restructuring and modernisation of legacy assets—particularly in Harare and Victoria Falls—are seen as key to unlocking growth.

However, analysts caution that sustained recovery will depend on macroeconomic stability, improved connectivity, and consistent policy support for tourism development.

Market Implications

The consolidation of high-end hospitality assets under ASB Hospitality reflects a broader trend of foreign capital targeting Zimbabwe’s premium tourism segment, where asset valuations remain relatively low compared to regional peers.

For ASB Hospitality Zimbabwe Ltd, the strategy appears clear: build a vertically integrated portfolio of luxury properties, upgrade them to international standards, and leverage global branding to drive occupancy, pricing power, and long-term returns.

As renovations at Kingdom Hotel commence, the market will be watching closely to assess whether the transformation delivers the anticipated uplift in both asset value and visitor inflows.