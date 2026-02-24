From AI ethics to infrastructure gaps, leaders urge deeper digital cooperation at Kuwait forum

KUWAIT CITY — Global leaders gathering in Kuwait this week said the trajectory of digital transformation will depend as much on cooperation and governance as on technological advancement, with artificial intelligence taking centre stage in the discussions.

The message emerged during a multilateral cooperation session at the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) Forum, moderated by Pamela Mar of the Digital Standards Initiative. Panellists highlighted mounting pressures on governments to close infrastructure gaps, bridge digital divides and establish ethical frameworks for AI deployment.

Among the speakers were Patricia Ajamian Safi, Head of Multilateral Partnerships at UNESCO, Nasser Al-Mutairi, Secretary-General of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue, Emma Morley, UNDP Resident Representative in Kuwait, and Alex Wong, Senior Advisor to the Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

Al-Mutairi outlined the structural challenges complicating regional digital progress, citing political system diversity, geopolitical tensions, funding constraints and persistent economic disparities.

“Cooperation is not a one-size-fits-all exercise,” he noted, arguing that countries at different stages of digital readiness require flexible approaches, particularly in areas such as digital public services and e-commerce.

Wong shifted the focus from policy to implementation, stressing that digital cooperation must deliver tangible outcomes rather than remain confined to high-level discussions.

He pointed to global initiatives aimed at connecting schools to the internet and expanding digital public infrastructure, including interoperable government systems. However, he warned that progress risks being undermined by a widening investment deficit.

“The world faces an estimated US$1.6 trillion digital infrastructure gap,” Wong said, cautioning that many developing economies could fall further behind as AI adoption accelerates.

He emphasised that AI readiness extends beyond software capabilities, requiring significant investments in data centres, computing capacity and broadband connectivity — developments that hinge on closer coordination between governments, development banks and private investors.

Safi underscored the ethical dimensions of the AI revolution, describing artificial intelligence as a transformative force already reshaping economies, public services and cultural systems.

“AI is no longer a frontier technology,” she said. “It is affecting societies at unprecedented speed.”

She highlighted UNESCO’s Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence, describing it as the first global normative framework guiding AI governance. While not legally binding, Safi noted that more than 75 countries are already implementing its principles.

UNESCO has also established a Business Council for the Ethics of AI, designed to align corporate AI development with human rights-based standards.

Collectively, the session reflected a shift in the global AI debate. Beyond technological adoption, leaders framed the challenge as one of governance, financing and cross-border collaboration.

The central question, speakers suggested, is whether nations can mobilise capital, cooperate across political divides and build safeguards ensuring that emerging technologies enhance — rather than erode — human dignity.