Rethinking Zimbabwe Industrial Growth Metrics: Beyond CZI Capacity Utilisation

Zimbabwe’s industrial narrative has for years been framed through a familiar but increasingly narrow lens: capacity utilisation. Reports from bodies such as the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) often lead with whether factories are operating at 40%, 50% or 60% of installed capacity, treating this figure as a primary barometer of industrial health. While useful as a snapshot, capacity utilisation alone is a partial and sometimes misleading indicator of structural economic performance.

By Brighton Musonza

In a changing global economy defined by fragmented supply chains, digital production systems, and services-driven manufacturing, countries are increasingly relying on broader, more dynamic measures of industrial growth. Zimbabwe’s challenge is not only whether factories are “running harder”, but whether they are becoming more productive, competitive, export-oriented and technologically capable.

The limits of capacity utilisation as an industrial indicator

Capacity utilisation measures the extent to which installed production capacity is being used at a given time. In Zimbabwe’s context, it has often been interpreted as a recovery signal when the figure rises, or a sign of stagnation when it falls.

However, this measure has structural limitations. It assumes that installed capacity is accurate, modern and fully functional, which is rarely the case in economies with ageing industrial infrastructure. In Zimbabwe, where equipment obsolescence, intermittent power supply, and import dependence are persistent constraints, “capacity” itself is a moving and often inflated target.

More importantly, capacity utilisation does not distinguish between productive efficiency and forced output increases. A factory may operate at higher utilisation simply because it is producing low-value goods or responding to short-term demand spikes, without any improvement in competitiveness or innovation.

This is why many economists argue that capacity utilisation is a cyclical indicator rather than a structural one. It tells us how much is being produced, but not how well, how efficiently, or at what global competitiveness level.

Productivity metrics as a deeper measure of industrial health

In advanced industrial economies, productivity has largely replaced capacity utilisation as the central measure of industrial strength. Labour productivity, total factor productivity (TFP), and output per hour worked are widely used to assess whether industries are becoming more efficient over time.

For example, in Germany’s manufacturing sector, the focus is not on how fully factories are running, but on value added per worker and technological intensity. Similarly, the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics tracks productivity growth as a key indicator of industrial performance, reflecting how effectively capital and labour are being combined.

These metrics are particularly powerful because they account for structural change, not just volume. A factory producing fewer goods but generating higher value through automation or improved design would be seen as improving under productivity metrics, whereas capacity utilisation might suggest stagnation.

For Zimbabwe, where labour-intensive production still dominates, productivity measurement would offer a more realistic assessment of industrial transformation than raw utilisation figures.

Value addition and industrial upgrading as growth indicators

Another widely used measure in both emerging and advanced economies is value addition within the production chain. This looks at how much of the final product’s value is actually created domestically.

In East Asian economies such as South Korea and Vietnam, industrial success has been measured not just by output, but by the depth of value addition. South Korea’s transition from low-cost assembly to high-tech manufacturing was tracked through increasing domestic content in exports and movement into higher-value sectors like semiconductors and automotive components.

Vietnam’s rapid industrial rise has similarly been assessed through integration into global value chains, particularly in electronics and textiles, where increasing sophistication of production is more important than raw capacity figures.

Zimbabwe, by contrast, remains heavily dependent on imported intermediate goods, with CZI surveys repeatedly highlighting that over half of industrial inputs are sourced externally. This makes value addition a more meaningful indicator than capacity utilisation, as it captures whether the economy is truly industrialising or simply assembling imported components.

Export competitiveness as a global benchmark

Export performance is one of the most widely used indicators of industrial strength globally. It reflects not just production capacity, but international competitiveness, cost efficiency, quality standards and integration into global markets.

Countries such as China and India use export growth and export complexity indices to track industrial advancement. China’s rise was not measured by factory utilisation rates but by its ability to dominate global manufacturing exports across increasingly sophisticated product categories.

Even in Europe, export intensity is a core metric for industrial policy evaluation. Germany’s “Mittelstand” firms are assessed based on export penetration and niche global dominance rather than capacity usage.

Zimbabwe’s manufacturing sector, however, exports less than 5% of output according to CZI data, a figure that highlights structural weaknesses in competitiveness. This makes export-oriented metrics far more relevant than capacity utilisation, which may show recovery without global integration.

Technological intensity and innovation indicators

In modern industrial analysis, technology adoption is increasingly central. Metrics such as automation intensity, digitalisation rates, research and development expenditure, and artificial intelligence adoption are now standard in developed economies.

The European Union’s industrial scoreboard, for example, tracks innovation capability alongside output. South Korea and Japan measure industrial performance through patent output, robotics density and high-tech manufacturing share.

In Zimbabwe, where recent surveys indicate AI adoption remains low and technology upgrades are limited to a minority of firms, industrial growth cannot be fully understood without considering technological depth. A sector may show higher capacity utilisation while remaining technologically stagnant, which ultimately limits long-term competitiveness.

Employment quality and labour structure as a hidden indicator

Another increasingly important measure globally is the quality of employment created by industrial growth. Rather than focusing only on job numbers, economists now examine job security, wage levels, skill intensity and formalisation.

In OECD countries, industrial progress is often linked to the creation of high-productivity, high-wage jobs rather than sheer employment volume. Germany’s industrial strength, for instance, is partially attributed to its highly skilled workforce and strong vocational training systems.

Zimbabwe’s shift toward non-permanent labour arrangements, as highlighted in CZI surveys, suggests that employment quality is becoming more precarious even as output grows. Capacity utilisation does not capture this nuance, whereas labour structure indicators would.

Why Zimbabwe should move beyond capacity utilisation

While capacity utilisation remains useful as a short-term cyclical indicator, its dominance in Zimbabwe’s industrial discourse risks distorting policy priorities. It encourages a focus on “running factories harder” rather than making them more competitive, innovative and globally integrated.

A country can improve capacity utilisation without achieving structural transformation. Conversely, it can experience declining utilisation during restructuring phases while actually improving long-term productivity and competitiveness.

Over-reliance on this metric may also obscure deeper weaknesses, including import dependence, low export penetration, weak technological adoption and underdeveloped value chains. These are the real constraints on Zimbabwe’s industrialisation trajectory.

Toward a more comprehensive industrial measurement framework

Zimbabwe would benefit from adopting a multi-dimensional industrial performance framework similar to those used in developed and rapidly industrialising economies. This would combine productivity metrics, value addition ratios, export competitiveness, technological adoption indices and employment quality indicators.

CZI and policymakers could still retain capacity utilisation as a supplementary indicator, but not as the central measure of industrial health. Instead, it should sit alongside indicators that capture structural transformation rather than cyclical recovery.

Such a shift would also align Zimbabwe more closely with global industrial assessment standards used by institutions such as the World Bank, UNIDO and OECD, all of which emphasise productivity and value-chain integration over simple output capacity measures.

Conclusion

Zimbabwe’s industrial sector stands at a critical juncture where surface-level indicators risk masking deeper structural realities. Capacity utilisation, while historically important, is no longer sufficient to describe the complexity of modern industrial growth.

A more sophisticated approach would recognise that industrial development is not only about how much factories produce, but how efficiently they produce, how globally connected they are, how technologically advanced they become, and how much value they retain within the domestic economy.

In moving beyond capacity utilisation, Zimbabwe would not be abandoning a useful metric, but rather upgrading its analytical framework to match the realities of a more complex and competitive global industrial landscape.