Mopreme Shakur Says Tupac Murder Trial Will Be “Retraumatising” but Necessary

LAS VEGAS — Nearly 30 years after the killing of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur, his family is preparing to confront painful memories as the long-awaited murder trial of the man charged in the case gets underway.

Mopreme Shakur, Tupac’s stepbrother and a longtime member of the rap group Thug Life, says he remains cautiously optimistic that the proceedings could finally provide answers to one of hip-hop’s most enduring mysteries.

Speaking to CNN ahead of the trial, Mopreme acknowledged that sitting through evidence and testimony surrounding his brother’s final moments would inevitably reopen deep wounds for the family.

“Over the years, we have found ways to cope with the trauma, with the drama, and try to still continue on and have a full life,” he said, according to AllHipHop.com.

But after three decades of uncertainty, Mopreme believes the judicial process must now be allowed to run its course.

“I hope that the trial is fair, and we find out the truth,” he said. “The last 30 years have been exhausting and stressful for our family. We’ve waited so long for this moment.”

Keefe D faces trial

Duane “Keefe D” Davis, 63, is the only person ever charged in connection with Tupac’s 1996 murder.

Davis has pleaded not guilty and has remained in custody since his arrest in 2023. He faces a murder charge involving the use of a deadly weapon, with prosecutors alleging that the killing was carried out to promote, further or assist a criminal gang.

The case remained unsolved for decades before Davis made a series of public statements about the shooting, including accounts contained in his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend.

Those comments ultimately helped investigators revive the case.

Prosecutors allege that Davis organised the attack after Tupac and members of his entourage assaulted his nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on the night of the shooting.

The night Tupac was killed

Tupac was travelling as a passenger in a black BMW driven by Death Row Records co-founder Marion “Suge” Knight after attending the Mike Tyson boxing match in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996.

As the vehicle stopped at a red light near the Las Vegas Strip, a white Cadillac pulled alongside it and gunfire erupted.

Tupac was struck several times and died six days later at the age of 25. Knight survived the shooting with relatively minor injuries.

The murder occurred amid an increasingly violent rivalry involving Death Row Records, its associated street affiliations and rival groups connected to the East Coast-West Coast hip-hop feud.

Family wants wider questions examined

For Mopreme, however, the trial is about more than establishing responsibility for the shooting itself.

He wants the proceedings to examine broader allegations surrounding Tupac’s death, including claims involving Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Davis has previously alleged that Combs wanted Tupac and Knight killed, an allegation Combs has repeatedly denied.

“I want the trial to explore all the allegations, including what role Diddy may have played,” Mopreme said, according to AllHipHop.com. “We deserve answers. We deserve the truth about what happened to Tupac that night in Las Vegas.”

There is no indication that prosecutors have charged Combs in connection with Tupac’s killing, and the allegations against him remain disputed.

Prosecutors’ case centres on Davis

The prosecution is not expected to establish that Davis personally pulled the trigger.

Instead, prosecutors are expected to argue that he orchestrated the shooting and supplied the weapon used in the attack.

Davis was sitting in the passenger seat of the white Cadillac when the shooting occurred and is among the few people associated with the incident who remain alive.

That makes his alleged role central to the prosecution’s case.

The trial is expected to last approximately a month and will finally put decades of competing theories, allegations and unanswered questions under the scrutiny of a courtroom.

For Tupac’s family, however, the proceedings represent something much more personal.

After nearly three decades of living with uncertainty, Mopreme says the family is prepared to endure the pain of revisiting the past if it brings them closer to the truth.

“Let the process take its course, and see where we land,” he said.