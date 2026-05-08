Zimbabwe Tightens Local Supply Chain Rules to Drive Industrialisation and Cut Imports

HARARE – The Zimbabwean government is moving to strengthen its local content framework through enforceable procurement thresholds, industrial policy reforms and compliance mechanisms aimed at accelerating domestic production, reducing import dependence and deepening value addition across the economy.

The measures form part of the country’s broader industrialisation drive under the Government of Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 2 (2026–2030), which seeks to transform Zimbabwe into a production-led economy anchored on manufacturing, local supply chains and export competitiveness.

Speaking during a Local Content Thresholds Validation Workshop in Harare, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Thomas Chigodora Chifamba, said Zimbabwe was now shifting from policy formulation towards implementation and enforcement.

“The success of local content policies depends not only on policy design but on implementation, enforcement and institutional discipline,” Chifamba said. “Countries that have succeeded in industrialisation anchored their local content strategies in law, procurement systems and financing support.”

The workshop brought together government officials, regulators, manufacturers and private sector stakeholders to validate sector-specific local content thresholds that will shape future procurement and industrial policy decisions.

Zimbabwe is modelling aspects of its strategy on countries such as Malaysia, Brazil and Chile, all of which used local content requirements to build domestic industries in sectors including energy, mining and manufacturing.

At the centre of Zimbabwe’s industrial push is the recently approved Zimbabwe National Industrial Development Policy (2026–2030), alongside the Local Content Strategy (2026–2035), which targets 16 sectors identified as critical for import substitution, employment creation and domestic value addition.

The government aims to raise local input utilisation from around 30% currently to 75% by 2035, while industrial capacity utilisation is projected to increase from 57.3% to 75% over the same period. Manufactured exports are expected to grow by an average of 5% annually.

Officials argue that the country’s long-standing dependence on imports has constrained industrial growth and drained foreign currency.

“Every imported product that can be competitively produced locally represents a missed investment opportunity and a lost source of employment creation,” Chifamba said.

As part of the implementation process, authorities have already completed nine sectoral threshold studies covering industries such as fertiliser, pharmaceuticals, dairy, textiles, iron and steel, leather, soaps and detergents, oilseeds, packaging and timber. Three of the studies were conducted with support from the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

The studies are expected to guide procurement frameworks, compliance systems and local sourcing incentives across both public and private sectors.

In a significant procurement reform, the government has also directed all state institutions, through PRAZ Circular No.1 of 2025, to source at least 60% of their requirements locally wherever feasible.

Authorities are additionally developing a National Digital Local Content Rating System, which will certify and rate companies based on their production processes and local input utilisation. The platform is expected to create a centralised database to support sourcing decisions by government agencies and private companies.

The government is also preparing a Local Content Handbook intended to help institutions identify locally available goods and services.

Industry experts, however, warned that successful implementation would depend on balancing ambitious localisation targets with current industrial realities.

Representatives from the Competition and Tariff Commission highlighted both opportunities and structural weaknesses within domestic manufacturing sectors.

CTC spokesperson Prosper Ziyadhuma said Zimbabwe’s textile sector retains strong localisation potential because of the availability of locally produced cotton, with fabric manufacturing already utilising local inputs at close to 80%.

However, he noted that changing consumer demand towards polyester and polycotton blends continues to expose supply gaps, as Zimbabwe does not currently manufacture polyester.

“Financing constraints, inconsistent supply chains and pricing competitiveness remain major challenges for local manufacturers,” Ziyadhuma said, adding that policy consistency and preferential procurement would be critical to improving industrial performance.

Meanwhile, CTC official Tatenda Mapuranga said Zimbabwe continued to spend substantial foreign currency importing finished soaps and detergents despite having potential for local production.

He called for investment in domestic chemical plants, innovation hubs and stronger anti-smuggling enforcement to support the sector.

Economists say the effectiveness of Zimbabwe’s local content strategy will ultimately depend on whether the country can create competitive domestic industries capable of matching imported products on price, quality and reliability, while maintaining policy consistency over the long term.