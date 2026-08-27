Zimbabwe Remittances Surge 24% to US$1.62 Billion

HARARE — Formal diaspora remittances into Zimbabwe rose 24% to US$1.62 billion in the seven months to July 2026, from US$1.30 billion during the comparable period last year, underscoring the growing importance of diaspora income to the country’s external and financial position, according to Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe data.

The increase strengthens Zimbabwe’s foreign-currency liquidity and provides an important source of household income, while supporting consumption, savings and payments through the formal financial system. For banks and money-transfer operators, the sustained growth also points to expanding demand for formal remittance channels.

South Africa and the United Kingdom remained the dominant sources, jointly accounting for almost 60% of total formal inflows. South Africa contributed US$504.14 million, or 31.1%, while the UK generated US$458.60 million, equivalent to 28.27%.

The United States followed with US$182.86 million, or 11.27%, while Australia contributed US$101.47 million, representing 6.25%. Ireland accounted for a further US$32.05 million, or 1.98%.

The momentum accelerated in July, when monthly remittances reached a record US$258.50 million, representing a 25% increase from the same month in 2025.

The sustained rise in formal remittances is significant for Zimbabwe’s banking sector and balance of payments, providing a relatively stable source of foreign exchange at a time when the country continues to rebuild confidence in formal financial channels and deepen domestic financial intermediation.

Economists say the challenge now is to convert a greater proportion of diaspora inflows into productive savings and investment rather than allowing the funds to be absorbed predominantly by consumption. A deeper formalisation of remittance flows could expand the banking system’s deposit base, strengthen liquidity and improve access to finance for households and businesses.

The figures also reinforce the growing economic weight of Zimbabweans living abroad, whose remittances have become an increasingly important component of national foreign-currency receipts and household financial resilience.