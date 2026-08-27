Yaya Touré Makes African Football History as First African Coach to Lead Club Into Champions League League Phase

LONDON — Yaya Touré has written his name into European football history, becoming the first African head coach to guide a club through the qualifying rounds and into the UEFA Champions League league phase.

The Ivorian achieved the landmark feat with Slovak champions Slovan Bratislava, who defeated Slovenia’s NK Celje 2-1 after extra time on Wednesday to complete a 3-2 aggregate victory. Cristian Martínez struck the decisive goal in the 100th minute to send Slovan into Europe’s elite club competition.

Touré’s achievement is particularly significant because Slovan represents his first senior managerial appointment. The former Manchester City and Barcelona midfield powerhouse only took charge of the Slovakian champions this summer, yet has immediately delivered one of the biggest achievements of his fledgling coaching career.

Unbeaten European campaign

Slovan’s Champions League qualifying campaign has been built on consistency and resilience. The club opened with a 2-0 victory over Georgia’s Saburtalo before drawing the return leg 1-1. They subsequently defeated Sweden’s Mjällby in both legs before overcoming Celje in the play-off round.

Across the qualifying campaign, Touré’s side remained unbeaten, combining attacking efficiency with the defensive discipline required in high-pressure European knockout football.

The achievement also places Touré beyond the previous African benchmark set by Nigerian coach Ndubuisi Egbo, who guided Albania’s KF Tirana into Champions League qualification in 2020 but did not reach the competition’s main phase.

From Champions League winner to Champions League coach

Touré’s journey gives the achievement an added dimension. As a player, he was already a Champions League winner with Barcelona during the 2008-09 season before becoming one of Manchester City’s most influential players during the club’s transformation into a European powerhouse.

He won three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and three League Cups with City, while also claiming four African Footballer of the Year awards and the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations with Côte d’Ivoire.

Now, more than a decade after lifting Europe’s biggest club trophy as a player, Touré will return to the Champions League stage from the technical area.

A new chapter for African coaches

Touré’s breakthrough is also significant beyond his personal career. African football has produced generations of elite players, but relatively few have been given opportunities to manage at the highest levels of European club football.

His success with Slovan Bratislava provides a powerful example of what African coaches can achieve when given responsibility, resources and access to elite European competition.

For Touré, however, the achievement is only the beginning. Slovan will now face Europe’s strongest clubs in the Champions League league phase, giving the former Ivorian international an opportunity to test his emerging managerial philosophy against the continent’s elite.

The man who once dominated midfield battles in Europe’s biggest stadiums will now attempt to make his mark from the touchline.