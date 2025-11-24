22.7 C
Dating & Relationships

Technology fuels GBV, Zimbabwe minister says

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Zimbabwe has launched the 2025 National 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), with a particular focus on combating digital abuse targeting women and girls. The campaign, which runs annually from November 25, International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, to December 10, Human Rights Day, is being held under the theme “Unite to End Digital Violence against All Women and Girls.”

Speaking at the launch in Harare on Saturday, Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development deputy minister Jennifer Mhlanga highlighted the rise of online harassment, cyber-stalking, digital exploitation, and anonymous threats as modern avenues for harming and silencing women. “While the digital world offers education, economic freedom, innovation, and expression, it has also become a space where abuse hides behind screens and anonymity. Protecting women and girls is an everyday commitment; digital spaces must be safe for all,” she said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, addressing the event virtually, described the theme as “a timely call to action” and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eliminating all forms of gender-based violence. He emphasized the country’s legal and policy framework, including the National Gender-Based Violence Response and Prevention Strategy, which provides a multi-sectoral approach to GBV-related support services. Mnangagwa called on ministries, departments, and agencies to mainstream gender in programming and service delivery, aiming to foster a violence-free culture in workplaces and communities.

The launch comes amid concerning statistics from the 2023-24 Zimbabwe Demographic and Health Survey, which found that 27% of women aged 15-49 have experienced physical violence, with 13% reporting incidents in recent years. Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe vice-chairperson Nyaradzo Mashayamombe, a survivor of digital abuse, described online platforms as “new sites of trauma and control” that can force women out of public life. “Digital violence transforms our phones and computers into sites of harm. It forces women out of public life. This is censorship in real time,” she said.

United Nations resident coordinator Edward Kallon stressed that online violence must be treated with the same seriousness as physical abuse, urging stronger legal enforcement, enhanced digital literacy, accountability from technology sectors, and survivor-centred support services. While commending Zimbabwe’s Cyber and Data Protection Act and the National Strategy to Prevent and Address GBV (2023-2030), he called for more research and multi-sector investment to effectively combat the rising threat of digital violence.

The 16 Days of Activism campaign thus seeks to raise awareness, strengthen protections, and mobilize action to ensure that digital spaces are safe and inclusive for all women and girls.

Source – NewsDay

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttp://thezimbabwemail.com

