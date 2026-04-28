Zimbabwe’s industrial sector shows tentative recovery as stability returns, says CZI

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s industrial sector is beginning to register early signs of recovery in 2026, buoyed by improved macroeconomic conditions, policy responsiveness and a renewed emphasis on production and value addition, the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) has reported.

In its first-quarter industry outlook, according to State Media, the CZI noted a marked improvement in economic stability compared to previous years, with declining inflation emerging as a central factor in restoring business confidence and predictability.

Annual inflation has remained within single digits, largely driven by the introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) and tighter monetary controls. Inflation stood at 4.1 percent in January, eased to 3.8 percent in February, before ticking up slightly to 4.4 percent in March.

According to the industry body, the return to low and stable inflation represents a significant turning point for businesses long affected by volatility.

“Stability in prices allows firms to plan production cycles more effectively, manage operational costs and pursue longer-term investment strategies with greater certainty,” the CZI said.

The organisation also highlighted ongoing policy adjustments by the Government as a key contributor to the improving business environment. Authorities have shown increased responsiveness to private sector concerns, reviewing several tax measures following consultations with industry players.

Among notable changes were the repeal of the cash withdrawal levy and revisions to gold royalty structures and tax clearance requirements—moves expected to ease compliance burdens and improve liquidity conditions for businesses.

Efforts to reduce the cost of doing business are also gaining momentum. Planned reductions in licensing fees and vehicle registration charges are anticipated to lower regulatory costs once implemented, forming part of a broader push to enhance industrial competitiveness.

The CZI emphasised that engagement between Government and industry has become more structured and collaborative. Ongoing dialogue with institutions such as the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) and the Ministry of Industry and Commerce is helping align policy frameworks with operational realities on the ground.

One notable reform is the introduction of a payment-after-assessment system in customs administration, aimed at improving transparency and efficiency in trade processes. While businesses are still adjusting, the reform is expected to modernise revenue collection and strengthen governance in cross-border trade.

Beyond domestic reforms, Zimbabwe is positioning itself more strategically in regional and global markets. The CZI pointed to ongoing trade engagements with China as a potential gateway to expanded market access, particularly for value-added exports.

Industry stakeholders are increasingly advocating for policies that prioritise local processing of raw materials, especially in mining and agriculture. This shift towards value addition is expected to boost export earnings, generate employment and deepen industrial linkages across the economy.

The report also highlighted Zimbabwe’s improving competitiveness within the region. Local firms secured seven accolades at the SADC Annual Quality Awards, signalling progress in product quality, service delivery and export readiness.

Domestically, production remains central to the country’s growth strategy. Discussions at the Business and Economic Outlook Symposium underscored the importance of investing in capacity utilisation, operational efficiency and resilient value chains to reduce reliance on imports.

Sector-specific interventions are also reinforcing the recovery trajectory. In manufacturing and agro-processing, targeted support is being directed towards industries such as dairy, beverages and food processing, with a focus on cost management and productivity improvements.

The CZI added that its expanding research capabilities are playing an increasingly important role in shaping economic policy. Ongoing studies on capacity utilisation, distressed firms and sector performance are providing real-time business intelligence to inform decision-making.

Strengthening economic data systems, the organisation noted, will be critical in improving both corporate strategy and national policy formulation as Zimbabwe seeks to consolidate its industrial recovery.