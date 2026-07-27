Towards a Parliamentary Presidential Election Framework: Why Zimbabwe Needs Comprehensive Enabling Legislation

Zimbabwe stands at a pivotal constitutional moment following proposed legislative reforms announced by Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi. If Parliament is to assume a greater role in electing a President under specified constitutional circumstances as outlined in the newly introduced Constitutional Clause, constitutional experts say the country will require comprehensive enabling legislation to ensure that such a process is transparent, predictable, democratic and legally defensible.

By Brighton Musonza

While constitutions establish broad principles of governance, they seldom prescribe the detailed procedures required to operationalise presidential elections conducted by legislatures. Around the world, those procedures are typically contained in constitutional provisions, Acts of Parliament, electoral laws and parliamentary standing orders.

For Zimbabwe, the proposed legislative reforms therefore present an opportunity to modernise the country’s institutional governance architecture by introducing a robust legal framework governing presidential succession, parliamentary elections of a Head of State and presidential accountability.

Constitutional Reform Must Be Matched by Legislative Reform

The recent Constitutional amendments have created legal authority, but legislation provides the machinery through which constitutional principles are implemented.

Legal scholars argue that without enabling legislation, constitutional provisions often become difficult to administer, creating uncertainty whenever a vacancy in the presidency arises.

A future Zimbabwean Presidential Election by Parliament Act could therefore establish the legal procedures governing nominations, voting thresholds, eligibility, dispute resolution, certification of results and judicial oversight.

Such legislation would significantly reduce political uncertainty during presidential transitions and minimise the possibility of constitutional disputes.

Parliamentary Election of Presidents Is an Established Democratic Practice

Contrary to popular perception, parliamentary election of presidents is not unusual. Many democracies elect their Head of State through Parliament or an electoral college rather than by direct universal suffrage.

South Africa remains one of Africa’s most recognised examples. Under Section 86 of the Constitution, the National Assembly elects the President from among its members whenever the office becomes vacant.

The successful candidate resigns from Parliament immediately after election before assuming office.

Botswana follows a different but equally parliamentary-centred model in which the President’s succession is regulated by constitutional provisions linked to parliamentary processes and the governing party’s legislative majority.

Outside Africa, Italy elects its President through a joint sitting of Parliament together with regional representatives, ensuring broad national consensus.

India uses an Electoral College consisting of Members of Parliament and Members of State Legislative Assemblies, creating a federal balance between national and provincial representation.

Germany similarly elects its largely ceremonial President through a Federal Convention comprising members of the Bundestag and representatives from the Länder.

These systems demonstrate that indirect presidential elections are internationally recognised constitutional models designed to strengthen institutional continuity while avoiding prolonged electoral uncertainty.

Why Zimbabwe Needs Detailed Election Procedures

Constitutional lawyers argue that one of the greatest strengths of mature democracies lies not merely in their constitutions but in the detailed legislation supporting them.

Zimbabwean Parliament has now become responsible for electing a President under the new constitutional provisions; the country now requires legislation defining nomination procedures, eligibility requirements, voting methods, quorum thresholds and timelines.

The law should clearly prescribe how many Members of Parliament are required to nominate a candidate, the timeframe within which nominations must be submitted, and the qualifications prospective candidates must satisfy.

Equally important is determining whether voting should be conducted by secret ballot or open ballot.

Secret ballots are generally regarded as protecting legislators from political intimidation and encouraging independent decision-making, while open ballots enhance public accountability.

Legislation would also need to specify whether a simple majority, absolute majority or two-thirds majority is required to elect a President.

Each threshold carries different constitutional implications for political legitimacy and government stability.

Parliament’s Standing Orders Require Modernisation

Beyond legislation, Parliament’s Standing Orders would require corresponding amendments.

Standing Orders regulate the practical conduct of parliamentary proceedings and would determine how debates are managed, ballots conducted, votes counted and results announced.

They would also establish the responsibilities of the Speaker of Parliament and the Clerk of Parliament in administering presidential elections.

Clear procedural rules reduce the likelihood of contested outcomes and reinforce public confidence in constitutional institutions.

Lessons from Comparative Democracies

Comparative constitutional practice suggests that successful parliamentary presidential elections are characterised by three common principles.

The first is legal certainty.

Every stage of the election process is prescribed in legislation long before a vacancy occurs.

The second is institutional neutrality.

Election procedures are administered by parliamentary officials rather than political actors.

The third is judicial oversight.

Constitutional or supreme courts retain jurisdiction to review procedural compliance where disputes arise.

Countries that institutionalise these safeguards generally experience smoother political transitions and lower levels of constitutional litigation.

A Presidential Recall Law Could Strengthen Accountability

Constitutional experts also argue that Zimbabwe should consider complementing presidential election legislation with a separate Presidential Recall Act.

Unlike impeachment, which generally focuses on serious constitutional violations, a recall framework would establish clearly defined legal procedures governing circumstances under which Parliament may remove a sitting President.

Such legislation would not weaken executive authority.

Rather, it would strengthen constitutional accountability by replacing political discretion with legally prescribed procedures.

Grounds for recall could include gross misconduct, serious constitutional violations, permanent incapacity, abuse of office or criminal conviction following due process.

Importantly, legislation should prevent frivolous or politically motivated attempts to remove a President by requiring high parliamentary voting thresholds and independent judicial review.

Judicial Oversight Is Essential

Any parliamentary election or recall process must remain subject to constitutional review.

The Constitutional Court should retain authority to determine whether Parliament complied with constitutional and statutory requirements throughout the process.

Judicial oversight protects both Parliament and the Presidency by ensuring that political decisions remain consistent with constitutional principles.

This separation of powers strengthens institutional legitimacy while reducing opportunities for constitutional crises.

Implications for Governance and Investment

Stable constitutional succession arrangements extend beyond politics.

Political certainty remains one of the most important determinants of investor confidence.

International investors, multilateral lenders and credit-rating agencies assess not only economic indicators but also the predictability of constitutional governance.

A transparent statutory framework governing presidential succession would reduce political risk, strengthen institutional resilience and enhance Zimbabwe’s reputation as a country governed by clear legal rules rather than political expediency.

Effective constitutional institutions also improve public administration by ensuring continuity of government during periods of political transition.

A Defining Moment for Constitutional Development

The constitutional reforms present Zimbabwe with an opportunity to modernise one of the most important aspects of democratic governance.

Rather than relying solely on constitutional amendments, policymakers could therefore establish a comprehensive legislative framework that clearly regulates parliamentary presidential elections, succession procedures, judicial oversight and executive accountability.

Experience from South Africa, Botswana, India, Italy, Germany and other constitutional democracies demonstrates that successful political systems are built not merely on constitutional principles but on detailed legislation that transforms those principles into practical governance.

If Zimbabwe adopts a similarly comprehensive approach, the reforms could represent more than a constitutional amendment. They could become the foundation of a more predictable, accountable and institutionally resilient democratic order capable of providing political stability, strengthening Parliament and reinforcing public confidence in constitutional governance for decades to come.

Recommendations

The constitutional reforms should therefore be accompanied by comprehensive enabling legislation to eliminate ambiguity and ensure that presidential succession is governed by law rather than political expediency. Constitutional amendments establish the legal framework, but detailed legislation provides the operational mechanisms that enable constitutional provisions to function effectively. Zimbabwe should therefore enact a Presidential Election by Parliament Act, setting out clear procedures for nominations, eligibility requirements, voting thresholds, parliamentary timetables, dispute resolution mechanisms and judicial review.

Parliament should simultaneously review and amend its Standing Orders to align them with the constitutional changes. The Standing Orders should prescribe the procedural conduct of presidential elections, including the role of the Speaker, the Clerk of Parliament, voting procedures, ballot management, verification of results and the declaration of the successful candidate. Clear procedural rules would minimise constitutional disputes and enhance public confidence in parliamentary processes.

To strengthen democratic legitimacy, legislation should require that parliamentary elections of a President be conducted through a secret ballot supervised by an independent parliamentary electoral committee. Secret voting protects Members of Parliament from coercion, encourages independent judgment and reinforces Parliament’s constitutional role as an autonomous institution.

Zimbabwe should also consider establishing a Presidential Recall and Accountability Act to complement existing constitutional provisions governing impeachment. Such legislation should clearly distinguish political disagreement from constitutional misconduct by defining objective grounds for removal, including gross violation of the Constitution, serious criminal conviction, abuse of office, permanent incapacity or gross misconduct. Recall procedures should require enhanced parliamentary majorities and mandatory review by the Constitutional Court to prevent abuse of the process for partisan purposes.

The Constitutional Court should be expressly empowered to exercise exclusive jurisdiction over disputes arising from parliamentary presidential elections and recall proceedings. This would strengthen constitutional supremacy, preserve the separation of powers and ensure that political processes remain subject to judicial scrutiny and the rule of law.

Government should undertake broad national consultations involving constitutional lawyers, political scientists, civil society organisations, academia, traditional leaders, religious bodies, business organisations and the public before finalising the legislation. Constitutional reforms derive their legitimacy not only from parliamentary approval but also from broad public participation and national consensus.

Comparative constitutional research should continue to inform Zimbabwe’s legislative drafting process. South Africa’s parliamentary election model, Botswana’s constitutional succession framework, India’s Electoral College system, Italy’s consensus-based presidential election process and Germany’s Federal Convention all offer valuable lessons that can be adapted to Zimbabwe’s constitutional and political realities without compromising national sovereignty.

Finally, constitutional reform should be viewed as part of a wider programme of institutional modernisation. Strong constitutional institutions contribute directly to political stability, improved public administration, stronger governance and greater investor confidence. Predictable constitutional succession reduces sovereign risk, lowers political uncertainty and creates a more attractive environment for domestic and international investment.

Conclusion

The proposed legislative reforms represent one of the most significant opportunities to strengthen Zimbabwe’s constitutional democracy since the adoption of the 2013 Constitution. If implemented through carefully drafted enabling legislation, they have the potential to transform presidential succession from a politically contested process into one governed by clear legal principles, transparent parliamentary procedures and independent judicial oversight.

Comparative constitutional experience demonstrates that parliamentary election of a President is neither unusual nor undemocratic. Across Africa, Europe and Asia, numerous constitutional democracies have successfully adopted parliamentary or electoral college models that promote institutional continuity, political stability and constitutional certainty. Their success has depended not merely on constitutional provisions but on comprehensive legislation that clearly defines every stage of the process.

For Zimbabwe, the challenge is therefore not whether Parliament can elect a President, but whether the legal framework governing such an election will command public confidence, protect democratic accountability and withstand constitutional scrutiny. Well-designed legislation can strengthen Parliament as a national institution, reinforce the rule of law and ensure orderly transitions of executive authority without creating governance vacuums or constitutional crises.

Equally important is the establishment of a balanced accountability framework. Executive stability and democratic oversight are complementary rather than contradictory objectives. A carefully drafted presidential recall mechanism, supported by high evidentiary thresholds and Constitutional Court supervision, would reinforce constitutional governance while protecting the Presidency from politically motivated challenges.

Ultimately, constitutional reform should be measured not by the text of amendments alone, but by the strength, resilience and legitimacy of the institutions they create. If Zimbabwe adopts a comprehensive legislative framework that draws upon international best practice while reflecting its own constitutional traditions and political realities, the country will have laid the foundations for a more stable, accountable and predictable system of governance. Such reforms would not only enhance democratic consolidation but also improve the country’s institutional credibility, strengthen investor confidence and contribute to long-term political and economic development.