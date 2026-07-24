Zimbabwe Moves to Unlock SME Growth Through Capital Market Reforms

HARARE – Zimbabwe is moving to deepen its capital markets as part of a broader strategy to unlock the growth potential of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), a sector that has become a critical pillar of the economy, contributing approximately 60 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), 70 percent of employment and representing nearly 90 percent of businesses operating in the country.

Speaking at the launch of the Zimbabwe Entrepreneurship Exchange (ZEEX), Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said modernising the country’s capital markets was essential to achieving the national ambition of attaining Upper-Middle-Income Economy status by 2030.

Prof Ncube said expanding access to finance for SMEs was no longer simply a business development issue but a central component of economic transformation. He argued that a more inclusive financial system would enable entrepreneurs to invest in innovation, improve productivity, scale operations and create sustainable employment opportunities.

Zimbabwe’s SMEs have historically faced significant barriers in accessing traditional bank financing due to limited collateral, short credit histories, high borrowing costs and inadequate financial structures required by conventional lenders. As a result, many businesses have relied on retained earnings or informal financing models, limiting their ability to expand and transition into larger commercial enterprises.

The government’s latest capital market reforms seek to address this financing gap by creating alternative funding channels that allow businesses to access capital at different stages of their growth cycle.

Through new financing platforms being introduced by Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Holdings, SMEs will gain access to a broader range of financial instruments, including invoice discounting, private capital markets, property-backed bonds, peer-to-peer lending platforms and opportunities to raise equity capital through stock exchange listings.

These mechanisms are expected to provide businesses with more flexible financing options compared with traditional lending models, allowing companies to unlock working capital, purchase equipment, expand production capacity and enter new markets.

The development represents a significant shift in Zimbabwe’s financial architecture, moving towards a more diversified capital market where businesses can access funding beyond commercial bank loans. Globally, successful economies have relied on deep capital markets to finance entrepreneurship, innovation and industrial growth, particularly by connecting investors with high-growth enterprises.

For Zimbabwe, policymakers believe improving SME access to capital will strengthen domestic value chains, support import substitution and encourage the formalisation of businesses operating outside the mainstream financial system.

The initiative also aligns with the objectives of the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2), which prioritises private sector-led growth, industrialisation, employment creation and inclusive economic development.

Access to capital markets is critical to unlocking the growth potential of Zimbabwe’s small and medium-sized enterprises SMEs, which contribute approximately 60% of GDP, 70% of employment and accounts

for 90% of businesses operating in the country. Speaking at the launch of… pic.twitter.com/jDllBi7hqh — MOFED&IP (@ZimTreasury) July 24, 2026

Market analysts say the development of SME-focused capital markets could become a major catalyst for economic transformation if supported by strong corporate governance, investor protection frameworks and financial literacy among entrepreneurs.

A functioning SME capital market would also provide institutional investors, including pension funds and asset managers, with new investment opportunities while directing domestic savings towards productive economic activities.

As Zimbabwe works towards Vision 2030, the government believes that expanding access to finance will be critical in moving SMEs from survival-oriented businesses into scalable enterprises capable of contributing meaningfully to exports, industrial development and long-term economic growth.

The launch of ZEEX therefore represents more than an entrepreneurship initiative; it signals an effort to reposition Zimbabwe’s capital markets as a strategic engine for private sector development, innovation and broad-based economic participation.