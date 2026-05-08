Major gas drilling drive ignites Zimbabwe energy hopes

ZIMBABWE has moved closer to a potentially historic energy breakthrough after Invictus Energy began preparations for a drilling campaign in the second half at the high-impact Musuma-1 exploration well in the Cabora Bassa Basin.

The Australian firm, which is scouring the ground for petroleum deposits in Mbire and Muzarabani districts (Mashonaland Central province) north of Zimbabwe, has invested about US$100 million since 2022 in exploration of the Cabora Bassa Basin.

In 2023, Invictus confirmed a significant natural gas and oil discovery in within the Mukuyu structure, one of its prospective areas.

The Mukuyu discovery, from the Lower and Upper Angwa formations, was ranked the second-largest oil and gas find in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2023, with an estimated 230 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) or 1,3 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of gas from just two wells drilled in a 200-square-kilometre structure.

The drilling campaign is expected to test one of the basin’s most promising gas prospects following the earlier Mukuyu gas-condensate discovery, which renewed interest in Zimbabwe’s untapped hydrocarbon potential.

If commercially viable gas reserves are ultimately confirmed, analysts say the discovery could help reshape Zimbabwe’s energy landscape by reducing dependence on imported fuel and supporting electricity generation, fertiliser production and industrial growth.

Invictus managing director Mr Scott Macmillan said preparations for Musuma-1 marked an important operational milestone.

“Musuma-1 is a compelling prospect with material scale and the potential to build on the success of the Mukuyu gas-condensate discovery.

“The prospect is supported by seismic amplitude anomalies and structural definition identified on the CB23 seismic survey, and is considered one of the key follow-up exploration opportunities in the Basin,” he said.

He said the prospect is supported by seismic data gathered during the CB23 seismic survey, which identified encouraging structural formations and amplitude anomalies believed to indicate hydrocarbon potential.

Early site works and rig planning activities are now underway as the company intensifies its engagements with contractors, Government authorities, and local stakeholders ahead of drilling operations.

The latest developments are expected to further elevate Zimbabwe’s profile as an emerging frontier energy destination at a time global investors are increasingly seeking new gas opportunities outside traditional producing regions.

It is believed that a successful commercial gas industry could have far-reaching implications for Zimbabwe’s economy.

Apart from easing pressure on electricity imports, domestic gas resources could support thermal power generation, reduce industrial energy costs and provide feedstock for fertiliser and petrochemical industries.

The development could also stimulate infrastructure investment in roads, pipelines, processing facilities and support industries in the northern parts of the country, particularly in Muzarabani and surrounding districts.

The Government has previously described the Cabora Bassa project as strategically important to Zimbabwe’s long-term energy security and industrialisation ambitions.

The Musuma-1 campaign comes as regional competition for energy investment intensifies, with southern Africa increasingly attracting global interest following major gas discoveries in neighbouring Mozambique and offshore developments across the continent.

While exploration risks remain and commercial quantities have yet to be confirmed, the commencement of operational preparations is likely to heighten expectations that Zimbabwe could be edging closer to establishing its first significant domestic gas-producing industry. – Herald