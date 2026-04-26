Belarus Backs Zimbabwe Grain Storage Upgrade as Agricultural, Energy Ties Deepen

HARARE — Zimbabwe is moving to strengthen its agricultural value chain through a major grain storage modernisation programme being implemented in partnership with Belarus, according to diplomatic sources.

Speaking to STV television, Belarusian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Yuri Nikolaichik, confirmed that the project forms part of the broader third phase of agricultural mechanisation cooperation between the two countries.

“The third phase of agricultural mechanisation is now underway. This is a flexible process, with contractual agreements signed in 2023 being continuously adjusted to meet Zimbabwe’s evolving needs,” Nikolaichik said, as reported by BelTA.

He noted that key equipment—including combine harvesters and grain transportation trucks—has already been delivered and is operational across various farming regions, boosting efficiency in crop harvesting and logistics.

More significantly, Zimbabwe is now advancing a contract to upgrade its grain storage infrastructure, a move expected to reduce post-harvest losses and enhance national food security.

“This is a significant undertaking for Zimbabwe, and we are working diligently to deliver in line with the country’s growing agricultural demands,” Nikolaichik added.

Strategic Value for Zimbabwe’s Agricultural Economy

The modernisation of grain storage facilities is seen as a critical intervention for Zimbabwe’s agrarian economy, where inadequate storage capacity has historically contributed to substantial post-harvest losses, particularly in maize and wheat production.

Improved storage infrastructure is expected to stabilise supply chains, enhance strategic grain reserves, and support the government’s broader food security agenda.

Expanding Cooperation into Energy

Beyond agriculture, Zimbabwe and Belarus are also exploring collaboration in the energy sector, marking a new frontier in bilateral relations.

Nikolaichik indicated that discussions are underway to assess Zimbabwe’s energy requirements and Belarus’ capacity to support them, with cooperation potentially spanning the supply of electrical components such as cables and transformers, as well as technical training.

“Energy cooperation is one of the newer areas of engagement. We are taking initial steps to understand Zimbabwe’s needs and identify where our expertise can add value,” he said.

Of particular interest is Zimbabwe’s consideration of nuclear energy as a long-term solution to persistent power shortages. Belarus, which has experience in nuclear power development, has positioned itself as a potential technical partner.

Economic Outlook

The deepening of Zimbabwe-Belarus cooperation reflects Harare’s broader strategy to diversify international partnerships while investing in productive sectors such as agriculture and energy.

If successfully implemented, the grain storage modernisation project could improve agricultural efficiency, reduce waste, and strengthen Zimbabwe’s resilience against climate-induced shocks—while energy cooperation may offer longer-term solutions to industrial and economic growth constraints.