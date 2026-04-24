Real-time digital traffic surveillance systems

GOVERNMENT has concluded the development of an automated smart traffic management system capable of detecting road violations in real time, and is ready to launch it on a full scale across the country.

This marks a major shift towards technology-driven law enforcement aimed at improving road safety and reducing human interference.

The system, developed by the Ministry of Information Communication Technology (ICT), Postal and Courier Services in partnership with TelOne, uses surveillance cameras to identify offences such as running past red lights, illegal parking and other traffic violations.

In an interview, ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera said the platform is already in place and awaiting official launch after receiving Cabinet approval.

“We have developed a system where traffic offences are automatically detected through cameras, including running red lights and dangerous parking, among other road violations. You will be detected by cameras,” she said.

The initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs, which is leading the programme, alongside the Ministry of Transport and local authorities.

“We are chairing the ICT development, but the Ministry of Home Affairs is leading the programme. The Ministry of Home Affairs came up with the ICT management system,” said Minister Mavetera.

“We are working together with them to make sure TelOne becomes the designated company in charge of the implementation.”

Minister Mavetera said the project has been in operation but is now being developed further.

She said the introduction of the system reflects the Government’s commitment to leveraging digital solutions to improve service delivery and public safety.

“The system will be managed collaboratively by the Ministry of ICT, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Transport, and the City Council,” she said.

Minister Mavetera expressed optimism that the system will curb reckless driving, improve compliance with traffic regulations and reduce road accidents, which have remained a major concern across the country.

She said once officially launched, the system is expected to usher in a new era of automated law enforcement, reducing the need for manual traffic policing while improving efficiency and transparency.

The latest development comes against the backdrop of ongoing efforts by the Zimbabwe Republic Police to modernise traffic enforcement through technology-driven systems.

Police have been gradually introducing electronic traffic management measures, including the installation of surveillance cameras at selected urban intersections and the adoption of digital systems to monitor road offences.

These initiatives have been part of a broader strategy to reduce human interface in traffic enforcement, curb corruption and improve compliance with road regulations.

Authorities have also been piloting the use of integrated databases to track repeat offenders and streamline the issuance of fines, laying the groundwork for a fully automated system.

The new smart platform is expected to consolidate these efforts by linking camera detection systems to a centralised database, enabling real-time monitoring, instant identification of offenders and efficient penalty processing.

The initiative is also part of Zimbabwe’s broader digital transformation agenda, which seeks to integrate technology into critical sectors, including transport, law enforcement and urban management.

Zimbabwe has already stepped up efforts to fast-track transition into a digitally-driven economy, with a strong emphasis on harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) as a catalyst for industrialisation and economic transformation. Earlier, Minister Mavetera engaged stakeholders during the 2026 Digital Economy Conference, held on the sidelines of the 66th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

Running under the theme: “Accelerating Zimbabwe’s Digital Economy: Harnessing Artificial Intelligence for Action Towards Vision 2030”, the conference drew local and international delegates, policymakers and industry leaders to deliberate on strategies to position Zimbabwe as a competitive player in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“In the new world, it’s not the big fish which eats the small fish, but the fast fish which eats the slow fish. Zimbabwe must be fast. We must not be spectators in this revolution, but active participants and confident leaders,” said Minister Mavetera.

She highlighted the recent launch of the Zimbabwe National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (2026–2030) by President Mnangagwa as a defining milestone in the country’s digital transformation journey.

“The President made it clear that our AI journey must be rooted in sovereignty and identity. We must build systems that understand our values, speak our languages and solve our unique national challenges,” said Minister Mavetera.

She commended Rwanda’s Minister of ICT and Innovation, Paula Ingabire, who attended the conference virtually as guest of honour, for her country’s leadership in digital governance and AI readiness.

“Rwanda has become a proof of concept that an African nation can leapfrog legacy systems through visionary leadership and strategic investments in technology,” she said.

She announced that Government is moving from policy formulation to practical execution, with the establishment of the Zimbabwe National Innovation Acceleration Centre (NIAC) at the ZITF grounds.

“The NIAC will bridge the gap between ideas and industry, ensuring that innovation reaches our factories, farms, hospitals and classrooms while empowering young Zimbabweans to become job creators,” said Minister Mavetera.

“We are building a Zimbabwe where a farmer in Tsholotsho can access AI-powered climate intelligence, a student in Binga can benefit from world-class digital education, and a young entrepreneur in Mbare can develop solutions for global markets.”

The conference follows a successful virtual session held earlier this month and is expected to produce actionable outcomes, including partnerships, investment commitments and innovation-driven projects.

“We don’t need more documents that gather dust. We need measurable results, jobs created through innovation and a digital economy that delivers prosperity,” said the minister.

She added that artificial intelligence presents Africa with an opportunity to shift from exporting raw materials to producing knowledge-based solutions, quoting renowned AI expert Andrew Ng, who has described AI as “the new electricity”.