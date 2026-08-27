Zimbabwe’s Land Reform Enters New Phase as Government Seeks to Unlock Billions in Farm Capital

HARARE — Zimbabwe is accelerating its land-tenure reform programme as the Government seeks to turn agricultural land from a largely illiquid asset into bankable capital capable of supporting investment, agricultural finance and broader economic development.

At a high-level stakeholder breakfast in Harare, Chairman of the Land Tenure Implementation Committee, Senator Dr K. R. Tagwirei, said the policy focus was shifting from the redistribution of land to securing ownership and ensuring that land rights could translate into economic empowerment.

Zimbabwe has 351,998 beneficiary households holding about 14.22 million hectares, creating a potentially significant pool of productive assets that could be brought into the formal financial system.

“Zimbabwe has resolved the question of who holds the land. The question before this room is what we can do with that land,” Tagwirei said.

From Land Ownership to Bankable Capital

The reform represents a fundamental shift in the economic conception of agricultural land. For decades, the central policy question was access to land. The emerging challenge is how to convert that access into legally secure, transferable and economically productive property rights.

As of August 24, 27,045 farms had been surveyed, while 10,231 had been matched to beneficiaries. Government had concluded 1,824 agreements of sale worth US$110.4 million, comprising US$79.5 million in mortgages and US$30.9 million in cash transactions.

A further US$16.5 million had already been paid, while 1,417 title deeds had been registered.

The numbers demonstrate that the machinery for converting land occupation into formal property rights is beginning to function, although the scale of the remaining task is considerable. The 1,417 registered deeds represent only about 0.4% of the 351,998 beneficiary households, leaving the overwhelming majority still outside the formal title system.

That gap is now arguably the most important test facing the programme.

The Banking Proposition

The Government is positioning title deeds at the centre of a new agricultural-finance architecture in which land can serve as collateral for long-term capital.

Five designated banks are participating in the mortgage programme, with beneficiaries receiving discounts of between 60% and 70% on land values. Mortgages can run for as long as 20 years at an interest rate of 7.5% per annum.

The underlying economic logic is straightforward. Secure property rights can improve the quality of collateral available to banks, potentially allowing farmers to borrow against an asset that was previously difficult to finance formally.

For banks, however, the existence of a title deed will not by itself eliminate lending risk. The real value of the collateral will depend on the reliability of the land registry, enforceability of property rights, valuation standards, market liquidity, the ability to realise collateral when necessary and the underlying cash flows generated by agricultural production.

That means Zimbabwe’s land reform is simultaneously a legal, financial and agricultural reform.

From Title Deeds to Agricultural Productivity

Government is challenging banks and insurers to move beyond conventional mortgage products and develop financial instruments tailored to farming cycles.

These could include seasonal working-capital facilities, asset finance for irrigation and mechanisation, structured agricultural lending and insurance products linked to agricultural risks.

This distinction is critical. A farmer does not necessarily need a 20-year mortgage to become productive. What is often required is short-term working capital to purchase seed, fertiliser, chemicals, fuel and labour, alongside medium- and long-term capital for irrigation, mechanisation, storage and other productive infrastructure.

The title deed therefore becomes more valuable when it sits within a broader financial ecosystem.

The intended chain is clear: secure tenure should create bankable land; bankable land should unlock investment; investment should raise productivity; and higher productivity should strengthen incomes, exports and economic growth.

The US$16.8 Billion Question

The mortgage programme is also being linked to an ambitious US$16.8 billion Development Fund, which Government says will be capitalised through repayments and used to support infrastructure, agricultural lending, compensation, debt reduction, energy, water and other development priorities.

The concept introduces an important financial dimension to land reform by attempting to recycle the economic value created through formalisation into wider development financing.

Its credibility, however, will ultimately depend on the quality of the underlying assets, repayment discipline, institutional governance and transparency of the fund. A development fund of this scale cannot sustainably depend on accounting valuations alone; it must be supported by real cash flows generated by productive economic activity.

Banks Will Need More Than a Deed

For the banking sector, the opportunity is substantial but so are the risks.

A title deed becomes economically meaningful only when lenders trust the registry, ownership is legally enforceable, valuations are credible and collateral can be realised efficiently. Banks must also be able to assess the productive capacity and cash flows of the farms behind the collateral.

This is where agricultural economics becomes central to the reform.

If title formalisation merely creates landowners without improving access to working capital, irrigation, electricity, roads, markets, storage and technology, its impact on productivity will remain limited. Conversely, if secure tenure is combined with appropriately structured finance and agricultural insurance, land could become the foundation for a much deeper rural-capital market.

The participation of insurers will therefore be as important as that of banks. Climate shocks, droughts, floods and commodity-price volatility can undermine farmers’ ability to service loans, making agricultural insurance an important component of any sustainable lending model.

Women and Young Farmers

The success of the programme will also depend on who ultimately benefits from the financialisation of agricultural land.

Formal title should expand economic agency rather than simply reproduce existing inequalities. Women and younger farmers need meaningful access to title, credit, insurance and productive assets if the programme is to become an instrument of broad-based economic empowerment.

This is particularly important because the economic value of a title deed lies not simply in legal ownership, but in the ability of its holder to use that ownership to participate in markets and accumulate capital.

Zimbabwe’s Real Land Challenge

Two decades after land redistribution fundamentally altered Zimbabwe’s agricultural structure, the policy debate is moving into a new phase.

The question is no longer simply who holds the land, but whether those rights can be converted into productive capital.

The first 1,417 title deeds demonstrate that the process can move from surveying and beneficiary identification to formal registration. But the remaining 350,581 households illustrate the scale of the challenge.

Ultimately, Government should not measure the programme merely by the number of deeds printed and registered. Its real economic success will be measured by whether those deeds unlock bank credit, attract investment, expand agricultural production, improve farmer incomes, deepen rural financial inclusion and increase the productive capacity of the economy.

Zimbabwe is therefore attempting something much bigger than land titling. It is trying to build a bridge between property rights and capital formation.

Whether that bridge produces a new era of agricultural investment will depend on what happens after the deed is issued.